DT Next Tech | Bang for your buck and bass

CHENNAI: The all-new OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro have just dropped at a competitive price tag. These buds are a follow up to the Nords Buds 3 Pro that debuted in 2024 and come with a host of improvements. Do these buds pack enough value at their asking price? We think so.
It might not stand out in a crowd but we like OnePlus’ design approach with these buds. A squarish charging case replaces OnePlus’ trademark pebble shaped case.
OnePlus tells us that’s it’s 10% more compact than the previous generation, it’s certainly pocketable. We like the matte finish that repels fingerprints and makes it less prone to drops. It’s not easy to spot the reset button that sits at the bottom next to the USB-C port. We checked out the Raven Black colour way but it’s the Radiant Gray option that is our pick.
It's not just the design, OnePlus has also enhanced the sound stage. These buds support high-res audio and also offer 55dB real-time ANC (active noise cancellation).
We tested these buds in noisy environments like a gym and it did a decent job at filtering out external sounds. The standard fit worked well for (you can swap the ear tips for the perfect fit) us and the buds didn’t pop out even after an extended gym session. We paired this with an iPhone and a Nothing smartphone, pairing was a breeze.
The Hey Melody app offers a wide range of customisations and is quite intuitive. These buds are powered by 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers that offer a more bass-forward sound. The overall soundstage was impressive for this price point. Battery life is solid too (OnePlus claims 54 hours without ANC), we couldn’t verify this claim within our testing phase but it won’t let you down. The Buds 4 Pro delivers great value for its price tag. (Rs 3,999)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)