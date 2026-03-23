DT Next Tech | Bang for your buck and bass

It might not stand out in a crowd but we like OnePlus’ design approach with these buds. A squarish charging case replaces OnePlus’ trademark pebble shaped case.

OnePlus tells us that’s it’s 10% more compact than the previous generation, it’s certainly pocketable. We like the matte finish that repels fingerprints and makes it less prone to drops. It’s not easy to spot the reset button that sits at the bottom next to the USB-C port. We checked out the Raven Black colour way but it’s the Radiant Gray option that is our pick.