DT Next Tech | ASUS’ all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered AiO

The 24-inch display (Full HD / 1920 x 1080 / LED-backlit LCD touchscreen / 300 nits of peak brightness) with an ultra-slim form factor is the highlight. This AiO combines intelligent performance, immersive entertainment, and a clean, space-saving setup in a single device with the best of Copilot+ PC experiences, By bringing work, communication, and entertainment together in one clean setup, the VM441 helps you reduce device clutter and transition effortlessly across different parts of your day (Rs 1,01,990 onwards)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)