DT Next Tech | ASUS’ all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered AiO

CHENNAI: The AiO or All-in-one desktop was one of the most discernible trends to emerge in a post-pandemic world when hybrid work models and WFH lifestyles emerged. Most users were looking for a large and in some cases a second screen to manage complex work flows and a work routine that involved more virtual meetings. ASUS was among the early movers in this space and has just unveiled its newest AiO PC.
The ASUS VM4441 AiO is pitched as one of the first all-inone PCs powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor that brings AI-first computing to hybrid workspaces and homes. The design is a nod to a new minimalism where customers are seeking reduced device clutter. Powered by Snapdragon X with up to 45 TOPS (Trillion operations per second) NPU capability and built as a Copilot+ PC, the device enables more intuitive, responsive everyday experiences across productivity, communication, and entertainment, while maintaining the simplicity of a single, streamlined setup. The line-up is available in 512GB and 1TB variants.
The 24-inch display (Full HD / 1920 x 1080 / LED-backlit LCD touchscreen / 300 nits of peak brightness) with an ultra-slim form factor is the highlight. This AiO combines intelligent performance, immersive entertainment, and a clean, space-saving setup in a single device with the best of Copilot+ PC experiences, By bringing work, communication, and entertainment together in one clean setup, the VM441 helps you reduce device clutter and transition effortlessly across different parts of your day (Rs 1,01,990 onwards)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)