DT Next Tech | Apple’s new iPhone Duo looks set to give the foldable smartphone segment a boost

The Duo lands in a foldable segment that is currently dominated by Samsung. In July Samsung launched three foldable smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy Z8 Fold that offers a similar form factor as the iPhone Duo.

TrendForce, a leading global market research and consulting firm has predicted that iPhone Duo shipments could hit the 5 million threshold in 2026 giving Apple a significant 24.8% global market share within a few months of its launch.