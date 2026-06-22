DT Next Tech | Apple raises the bar for Over-ear headphones, yet again

CHENNAI: Apple hasn’t deviated from the original design language of the AirPods Max that first debuted at the start of this decade. The AirPods Max 2 is the third iteration of one of the best looking Over-ear headphones out there. While it may look indistinguishable from its 2020 and 2024 (This was a minor update) predecessors, it’s an all-new machine. The only way you can tell is if you checked it out for yourself.
It’s not an exaggeration to call the AirPods Max one of the most iconic designs in the Over-ear headphone category. And yet the design has drawn contrasting reactions, especially the smart case and it’s peculiar shape. Apple has stuck to the same design as the first edition. There’s still no power on/off button. The 2026 edition features the same two physical buttons. There’s the instantly recognisable Digital Crown, a convenient option to tweak the volume and answer/reject calls. You can use the Crown to skip, shuffle and play/pause tracks. There’s also a noise control button that allows you to toggle audio modes (like ANC and transparency) and activate Siri. The device goes into ultra-low-power state once it’s holstered in the smart case. You have to make sure it’s firmly in place each time.
The build is every inch premium, with aluminium cups, telescoping arms and the comfortable knit-mesh. At 386 gm, these headphones are certainly not feather light. We didn’t feel any fatigue even after extended gym sessions or long flights with the AirPods Max 2 on. The ear cushions are very comfortable and can be swapped with Apple accessories or third-party options. The smart case continues to evoke polarising reactions for its shape and the fact that it only covers the ear cups. We found it practical to slip into backpacks and large handbags.
The biggest change in the 2026 version of the AirPods Max is the new H2 chip that has a huge impact on the soundstage and noise cancelling abilities of the AirPods Max 2. The treble is more sparkling, the mids are more clearly defined, these ear cans also ace vocal separation. The bass is certainly more pronounced while they do a great job with music and songs that combine a medley of notes. The other big win is noise cancellation. The AirPods Max 2 scales a new high for ANC (Active noise cancellation). Apple claims that the H2 chip impacts ANC and offers a 1.5x improvement over the first gen, the AirPods Max 2 do a stellar job in shutting out external sounds even in noisy environments.
Apple claims 20 hours of battery life with ANC on, our tests validated this claim. There are premium headphones that offer better battery life though. The AirPods Max 2 come with a bunch of features like live translation and conversation awareness that add to its appeal. They certainly don’t come cheap but offer one of the best audio experiences of any Over-ear headphones out there, especially for iPhone users. (Rs 67,900)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)