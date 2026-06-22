DT Next Tech | Apple raises the bar for Over-ear headphones, yet again

The build is every inch premium, with aluminium cups, telescoping arms and the comfortable knit-mesh. At 386 gm, these headphones are certainly not feather light. We didn’t feel any fatigue even after extended gym sessions or long flights with the AirPods Max 2 on. The ear cushions are very comfortable and can be swapped with Apple accessories or third-party options. The smart case continues to evoke polarising reactions for its shape and the fact that it only covers the ear cups. We found it practical to slip into backpacks and large handbags.

The biggest change in the 2026 version of the AirPods Max is the new H2 chip that has a huge impact on the soundstage and noise cancelling abilities of the AirPods Max 2. The treble is more sparkling, the mids are more clearly defined, these ear cans also ace vocal separation. The bass is certainly more pronounced while they do a great job with music and songs that combine a medley of notes. The other big win is noise cancellation. The AirPods Max 2 scales a new high for ANC (Active noise cancellation). Apple claims that the H2 chip impacts ANC and offers a 1.5x improvement over the first gen, the AirPods Max 2 do a stellar job in shutting out external sounds even in noisy environments.