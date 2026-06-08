DT Next Tech | An easy step into the world of instant photography

CHENNAI: Camera or lifestyle companion? The Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 is a bit of both and a lot of fun. It’s a follow up to the brand’s Instax 12 that debuted just over three years ago. As we discovered that’s not a long time in instant photography. Not a lot has changed in the entry-level instant photography space and that’s the same with the Instax 13 that is not a significant overhaul over its predecessor that’s still available and costs Rs 1,000 less. But the Instax 13 is not pitched as a technology upgrade but an affordable, yet fun way to try your hand in instant photography. And it delivers on that promise.
The Instax 13 comes with a curved form and features a pop-inspired vibe. It’s a relief to see a gadget in 2026 that looks more like a fun toy than a traditional piece of tech. You can choose from a range of five pastel shades and it’s not easy to pick a side, they all look equally funky. The camera is surprisingly lightweight and easy to carry around with the strap. It’s not designed to slip into your pocket though, they’re too big for most cargo pant pockets too. There’s no provision to add a tripod and the device is not waterproof.
Set up is almost instant. Load the batteries and the film pack and start printing your pictures as you click them. Each pack is good for 10 photo prints that are the size of a credit card and take about 90 seconds to develop. That might be too long for a generation accustomed to AI processing images and sharing it on social in a matter of seconds and yet these pictures have a unique appeal that makes them perfect for your refrigerator or tack board. The 60mm f/12.7 lens with automatic exposure and a built-in flash works best in optimal light and in portrait orientation. This is not a gadget that’s pitched on photo quality. There’s no screen, just a viewfinder and a convenient selfie mirror.
The Instax Mini 13 is powered by two AA batteries that should last you around 10 film packs or 100 photos. You can’t connect this standalone camera via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to transfer images digitally. But that’s part of the analog charm that this camera delivers. The Mini 13 offers a fun option to check out the world of instant photography at a time when many consumers are seeking analog experiences. (Rs 8,499)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)