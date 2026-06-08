DT Next Tech | An easy step into the world of instant photography

The Instax Mini 13 is powered by two AA batteries that should last you around 10 film packs or 100 photos. You can’t connect this standalone camera via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to transfer images digitally. But that’s part of the analog charm that this camera delivers. The Mini 13 offers a fun option to check out the world of instant photography at a time when many consumers are seeking analog experiences. (Rs 8,499)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)