DT Next Tech | Amazon levels up in India with the all-new Alexa+

We set up Alexa+ on an Echo Show 8, one of the Amazon devices (that also that Echo Show 11, Echo Dot Max, and Echo Studio) that are purpose-built for Alexa+, delivering more processing power, memory, and edge-based computing with next-generation sensors. You can access Alexa+ on eligible Echo smart speakers and smart displays, Fire TV streaming devices, and the Alexa mobile app.

We tried it with out of the box with a few services and apps like Spotify, Apple Music, Prime Video, and Netflix. Alexa+ also allows you to intuitively control your smart home with devices from brands like Atomberg, Qubo, and Wipro. Alexa+ can help you discover and play music, podcasts, and films through a variety of ways like mood, activity, or description. Alexa+ set up the bedroom lights to match the beats of our easy listening, chill playlist via a compatible smart light set-up.