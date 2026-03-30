DT Next Tech | A solid contender in the sub Rs 20K smartphone segment

CHENNAI: Tecno has unveiled its all-new Tecno Spark 50 5G, even as the brand has just announced a partnership with Chennai Super Kings in time for IPL 2026. The Spark 50 lands in the competitive sub Rs 20K segment, it has built its pitch around durability, battery performance and AI capabilities (no surprises here). We put the Spark 50G through its paces and think it delivers good bang for your buck.
The rear camera module is one of the most distinctive features of the Spark 50. It might remind you of the Google Pixel and adds to its premium appeal. We checked out the Fantasy Purple colour way that is probably the pick of the entire range of colours that also includes a cool shade of Mint Green. Tecno tells us that the Spark 50 holds a MIL-STD-810H certification to withstand drops from up to 1.5 meters. The device also comes with an IP64 PRO rating, for resistance to everyday water exposure and dust.
Tecno keeps the heft at 210 gm, the device is just over 8mm thin despite a massive 6500 mAh battery that comfortably lasted a day in our tests. The phone offers 45W fast charging. At the heart of the Spark 50 is a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor that teams up with 4GB/64GB or 6GB/128GB. We checked out the 6GB/128 variant and it didn’t stutter with everyday tasks. The device consistently scored above 2000 in our Geekbench (multi-core) benchmark tests. It’s not for you if you’re a heavy duty gamer but should work for average users. We wish the phone didn’t come with bloatware but the user interface is quite smooth.
The 50MP rear cam does a decent job in optimal light, there’s also an 8MP selfie camera in the mix. The Tecno Spark 50 5G is a good option in this price segment with a dependable battery and a refined build. (Rs 16,999 onwards)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)