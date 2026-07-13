DT Next Tech | A ‘brand’ new beginning. The OnePlus N6 is here

CHENNAI: It’s 2026, rising input costs and a global RAM shortage have forced smartphone brands to rethink their strategies. OnePlus is one of the brands that has responded to changing market dynamics with an all-new product line.
The OnePlus N6 becomes the first smartphone in a new line of N series devices that sit below the brand’s Nord CE series. This is now the brand’s entry- level smartphone and we think it’s a whole new approach from OnePlus that puts the focus on everyday usage rather than just ultra-quick performance.
While the philosophy behind the N series breaks new ground for OnePlus, the design stays in the brand’s comfort zone. We’ve seen OnePlus standardise it’s design across price points. It’s why there’s an air of familiarity around the N6. The rear camera module sticks to the same template as some of the brand’s pricier devices.
The device comes in a choice of two colour options including our favourite – Fresh Mint. OnePlus opts for a matte finish for this polycarbonate body and it elevates the overall look and feel of this device. At 224 gm, it’s a tad heavy, yet it doesn’t feel too bulky thanks to great weight management.
The OnePlus N6 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset and comes in two storage variants – 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB. It did a good job in our benchmark tests and never broke a sweat through our everyday multi-tasking tests. This one’s ready for everyday usage scenarios of most average users but isn’t quite geared for hardcore gamers. Battery life is a big win. The N6 features a humungous 8000 mAh battery that walks OnePlus’ sales talk. We think it should comfortably sail through two days for most users.
OnePlus has bundled a 45W charger in the box that powers this device well under two hours. If battery performance is your key purchase driver, you might not find a better bet at this price point. The OnePlus N6 is kitted with a 50MP rear cam and an 8MP selfie shooter. Results are decent in optimal lighting scenarios but get slightly noisy in lowlight. The rear cam doesn’t come with OIS (optical image stabilisation).
You get a large 6.8-inch HD+ display (1570 x 720 pixels / 254 PPI) that peaks at 1200 nits and features a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers good visibility in most lighting conditions. The OnePlus N6 marks a new journey for OnePlus. It should work for most users who need a dependable smartphone around the Rs 20K mark especially if battery performance matters to you. (Rs 21,999 onwards)