DT Next Tech | A ‘brand’ new beginning. The OnePlus N6 is here

The OnePlus N6 becomes the first smartphone in a new line of N series devices that sit below the brand’s Nord CE series. This is now the brand’s entry- level smartphone and we think it’s a whole new approach from OnePlus that puts the focus on everyday usage rather than just ultra-quick performance.

While the philosophy behind the N series breaks new ground for OnePlus, the design stays in the brand’s comfort zone. We’ve seen OnePlus standardise it’s design across price points. It’s why there’s an air of familiarity around the N6. The rear camera module sticks to the same template as some of the brand’s pricier devices.

The device comes in a choice of two colour options including our favourite – Fresh Mint. OnePlus opts for a matte finish for this polycarbonate body and it elevates the overall look and feel of this device. At 224 gm, it’s a tad heavy, yet it doesn’t feel too bulky thanks to great weight management.