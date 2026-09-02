Did you know? Apple’s new CEO John Ternus helped shape the iPhone, Mac and Apple silicon

1. Apple’s new CEO: John Ternus officially took over as Apple’s CEO, succeeding Tim Cook after his 15-year tenure.

2. 25 years at Apple: Ternus joined Apple’s product design team in 2001 and has spent nearly his entire career at the tech giant.

3. Engineering background: He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and previously worked as a mechanical engineer.

4. Rose through the ranks: Ternus became Apple’s Vice President of Hardware Engineering before joining the company’s executive team in 2021.

5. Led major hardware teams: He has overseen hardware engineering for major Apple products, including the iPhone, iPad and Mac.