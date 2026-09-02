Did you know? Apple’s new CEO John Ternus helped shape the iPhone, Mac and Apple silicon

CHENNAI: Apple’s new CEO John Ternus has spent 25 years helping shape some of the company’s biggest products and hardware innovations. From the iPhone and Mac to Apple silicon and groundbreaking materials, here are 10 facts about the longtime Apple insider succeeding Tim Cook.
1. Apple’s new CEO: John Ternus officially took over as Apple’s CEO, succeeding Tim Cook after his 15-year tenure.
2. 25 years at Apple: Ternus joined Apple’s product design team in 2001 and has spent nearly his entire career at the tech giant.
3. Engineering background: He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and previously worked as a mechanical engineer.
4. Rose through the ranks: Ternus became Apple’s Vice President of Hardware Engineering before joining the company’s executive team in 2021.
5. Led major hardware teams: He has overseen hardware engineering for major Apple products, including the iPhone, iPad and Mac.
6. Behind key products: Ternus has played a key role in hardware development across products including the Apple Watch, AirPods and Apple Vision Pro.
7. Apple silicon transition: He was a key leader in Apple’s shift from Intel processors to its own Apple-designed silicon chips for Macs.
8. Innovation in materials: Ternus has driven much of Apple’s innovation in materials and hardware design aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of its products. This includes developing a new recycled aluminium alloy used across multiple product lines, introducing 3D-printed titanium in the Apple Watch Ultra, and advancing repairability to help extend the lifespan of several Apple products.
9. MacBook Neo: Ternus was recently involved in the development of the more affordable MacBook Neo.
10. Low public profile: Despite his senior position at Apple, Ternus has largely stayed out of the spotlight, with relatively little publicly known about his personal life.