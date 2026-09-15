Apple launches Siri AI, iCloud+ bundle with TV, Arcade in India

The new software releases include iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27 and tvOS 27, the US-based tech firm said. Siri AI -- the next generation of Apple's voice assistant -- is being rolled out as a beta in English.

Apple said support for French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish will be added in October.

Apart from that, the company has also introduced new tools to help parents manage children's digital experiences such as age-based safeguards for child accounts, approval for new websites and contacts, enhanced Communication Safety features and a redesigned Screen Time experience.