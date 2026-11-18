Apple acknowledged on its system status page that its Apple Music, App Store and AppleCare services suffered full outages and that its iCloud sign-in interface was designated as also having issues. The technology monitoring site Downdetector.co showed showed a spike in user complaints about Apple Pay as well.

"Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning," the company said in an emailed statement. "We're working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible."

Marriott International, the largest US hotel operator, was also having technology issues that guests reported had impacted reservations and check-ins, among other problems, according to users posting on Reddit. Downdetector.com also reported that Marriott was experiencing an outage.

Marriott, which has 10,200 properties and more than 1.8 million rooms under its corporate umbrella, has not responded to an email inquiry from The AP.