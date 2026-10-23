AI Discovered a Critical Security Flaw Underpinning Websites

The Trump administration and some governments in Europe and Asia warned that all organizations that rely on the software, which is known as PHP, should immediately install updates released Wednesday to patch the flaws. By some estimates, about 70% of all websites and web applications use the software. Recent data suggests its adoption is waning.

While the fixes are readily available, their public release creates a kind of road map for hackers, who could easily reverse engineer the patches in order to initiate attacks before businesses, governments and people can protect their systems. Successful attacks could allow hackers to take control of servers, steal private data and deface websites, experts said.

Security agencies, including the National Security Agency, advised companies to take their systems offline if a patch could not be immediately applied, an effort to prevent hackers from attacking. Some government sites in Europe took those steps, rendering some services unavailable.

The disclosure further heightened concerns that have been building over the last six months about AI’s potential to upend cybersecurity unless security shortcomings are addressed.