AI company Anthropic records over $80 billion net loss in first half this year

Citing a draft initial public offering prospectus, the report said the vast majority of this year's net loss resulted from “accounting charges” tied to changes in the value of convertible notes and other instruments the company issued to raise funding.

The company reported $16.3 billion in revenue during that same period, with only two customers accounting for about a fifth of sales, according to the WSJ report.

The $80 billion loss compares to a net loss of $13 billion during the same period a year earlier, according to the report.

Anthropic did not immediately comment on the report. Anthropic is reportedly targeting an IPO in November.