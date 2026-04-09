10 points to know about Meta's new AI model, Muse Spark

CHENNAI: Meta has unveiled Muse Spark, the first model in its new Muse AI series, marking a rapid overhaul of its AI stack and laying the foundation for more advanced, reasoning-focused systems to come. Here are 10 key points to know about it:
Muse Spark is the debut AI model built by Meta’s newly formed superintelligence division, marking a major reset of its AI strategy.
Meta rebuilt its entire AI infrastructure, architecture, data pipelines, and systems over nine months to develop this model.
It is the first in a planned family of models where each version validates improvements before scaling up to larger, more powerful systems.
Unlike massive models, Muse Spark is designed to be efficient while still handling advanced reasoning in science, math, and health.
The model currently runs Meta AI across the Meta AI app and website, with rollout planned for WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and more.
It can process both text and images, allowing tasks like analyzing photos, estimating calories, or comparing products visually.
Muse Spark can deploy parallel AI “subagents” to handle different parts of a task simultaneously, improving speed and depth of answers.
Users can switch between fast responses and deeper reasoning modes that break down complex problems step by step.
Developed with input from doctors, it provides more detailed health-related responses and practical everyday help.
Meta positions Muse Spark as the starting point for AI that can understand users’ context and perform real-world tasks, not just answer questions.