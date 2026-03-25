Tango Therapy: The dance of passion that helps Parkinson’s patients

She said it has helped her stiffness and with weakness she feels when her medication’s effect ebbs. At home, when symptoms arise, she practices an eight-step tango movement, pivoting her feet to trace “the number eight on the floor, like the infinity symbol”.

When she freezes and gets stuck while bending to pick up something, she will breathe and move her leg backward, sideways and forward, as they do in tango class. “That helps the stiffness pass, and I can walk again,” she said. “The class is an amazing place because they don’t make you feel different. They demand the same from us. They don’t say, ‘Oh, you have Parkinson’s, poor thing’.”

There are other tango therapy programmes for Parkinson’s patients, including in the US. “The Buenos Aires programme, which has served around 100 patients, draws on the social and cultural significance of tango in Argentina, focusing on classic moves and music that resonates with the patients,” Rabinovich said.

That connection gives participants an emotional boost. “For people who have a sense that their bodies are kind of betraying them, it gives you the possibility to feel your body in a completely different way,” she said. “You can be barely moving, but you feel like you danced.”