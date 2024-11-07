Talent hunt launched to find next generation of Carnatic maestros

CHENNAI: HCL Concerts, a platform dedicated to promoting Indian classical performing arts, has launched the fourth edition of Carnatic Quest, a talent hunt for young Carnatic musicians. This year's competition, in collaboration with Rhapsody Music Foundation, will run throughout November, inviting talented musicians aged 12 to 18 to showcase their skills in categories such as vocals, violin, veena, flute, and percussion instruments (including Mridangam, Kanjeera, Ghatam, and others). Carnatic Quest will be conducted over three rounds, including two digital rounds, followed by a grand finale in January 2025.

“Through this platform, we continue to nurture and showcase young talent, empowering future Carnatic music maestros. It offers young musicians an incredible opportunity to perform, grow, and evolve as professionals. We look forward to witnessing the creativity and dedication these young artists bring to each round of the competition,” says Anshul Adhikari, Head of HCL Concerts.

The contest will unfold in three rounds, starting with round 1 from November 5 to November 25, 2024, with results announced on December 5. Round 2 will take place from December 5 to December 20, with results on January 3. The final round will be held in January, with the winners announced at the event's conclusion.