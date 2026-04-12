Sweet traditions in every spoonful: three festive payasam recipes to try for Vishu and Tamil Puthandu

CHENNAI: As festive days draw near, kitchens come alive with the aroma of jaggery, coconut, and cardamom. Payasam, a timeless South Indian dessert, is at the heart of these celebrations. Here are three simple yet indulgent recipes to try at home.
Ingredients:
Nendran bananas
½ cup jaggery
¾ cup thin coconut milk
½ cup thick coconut milk
⅓ tsp dry ginger powder
⅛ tsp cardamom powder
4 cashews, broken
2 tbsp coconut pieces
1 tbsp melted ghee
How to make
Dissolve jaggery in a little water over heat, strain, and set aside.
Steam bananas for 10 minutes, peel, remove seeds, and puree.
Heat ghee in a kadai, fry cashews and coconut pieces until golden, and set aside.
Cook banana puree on low flame for 5 minutes, stirring continuously.
Add jaggery syrup and mix well.
Pour in thin coconut milk and cook for a few minutes.
Add dry ginger and cardamom powder.
Finish with thick coconut milk and fried nuts before switching off the flame.
Ingredients:
½ cup sago (javvarisi)
1½ cups water
2 cups milk
½ cup sugar
1 tbsp cashews, broken
1 tbsp raisins
¼ tsp cardamom powder
1 tbsp ghee
How to make
Soak sago for an hour (optional), rinse, and drain.
Boil water, add sago, and cook until pearls turn transparent.
Add boiled milk and mix well.
Stir in sugar and cook until slightly thick.
Heat ghee, fry cashews and raisins until golden.
Add fried nuts and cardamom powder to the payasam.
Mix well and switch off. The mixture thickens as it cools.
Ingredients:
1½ cups milk
½ cup thick coconut milk
½ cup tender coconut pulp
1 tbsp sugar
2 tbsp condensed milk
⅛ tsp cardamom powder
To blend:
½ cup tender coconut pulp
¾ cup coconut water
How to make
Blend tender coconut pulp with coconut water until smooth.
Boil milk and simmer for 2 minutes.
Add sugar and condensed milk, cook until thick and creamy.
Cool slightly, then mix in the blended coconut mixture.
Add thick coconut milk, fresh coconut pulp, and cardamom powder.
Mix well and chill before serving for best taste.