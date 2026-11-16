Study provides atlas of links between early-life environmental exposures, health

NEW DELHI: Environmental exposures during pregnancy and childhood, including tobacco smoke, indoor air pollution and dietary quality, may be associated with health outcomes such as BMI and behaviour, with many of these links persisting into adolescence, a new study has found.
Researchers, led by those at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), identified six prenatal and 42 childhood exposures associated with multiple outcomes and health families simultaneously.
The study, published in Science Advances, provides an atlas of associations between early-life environmental exposures and health, highlighting factors that may be relevant for prevention and policy action.
"Our approach allowed us to jointly analyse associations between the early-life exposome and multiple health outcomes instead of studying each one separately," first author Augusto Anguita-Ruiz, ISGlobal and University of Barcelona researcher, said.
The researchers used an outcome-wide exposome approach to study associations of exposures with health across four domains -- cardiometabolic, mental health, respiratory, and allergic problems.
The exposome refers to the totality of environmental exposures a person experiences throughout life, including factors such as diet, tobacco smoke and air pollution.
The exposures examined included diet, physical activity, sleep and other individual behaviours, as well as tobacco smoke, indoor and outdoor air pollution, chemical pollutants, metals and characteristics of the built environment.
The authors "identified a set of 'master regulator' exposures, such as maternal smoking, indoor air pollution, endocrine-disrupting chemicals, and dietary and urban factors, that influenced multiple health domains, with effects persisting into adolescence."
Senior co-author Valérie Siroux, researcher at the French National Institute for Health and Medical Research (Inserm), said: "Although no exposure was associated with all four domains, around one in three of the selected exposures was linked to more than one, suggesting that certain exposures can have broad and multisystemic effects on health."
Maternal smoking during pregnancy was associated with higher BMI and more externalising behaviours, such as aggression and impulsivity, in children during both early childhood and adolescence, as well as more ADHD symptoms during adolescence.
Higher maternal meat intake during pregnancy was also associated with several mental health outcomes and asthma in children, as well as wheezing and dermatitis during childhood.
Associations between environmental exposures and health parameters observed in early childhood were found to persist in adolescence.
The observation suggests that early environmental conditions may leave relatively durable health signatures, the researchers said.