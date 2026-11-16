Study provides atlas of links between early-life environmental exposures, health

The authors "identified a set of 'master regulator' exposures, such as maternal smoking, indoor air pollution, endocrine-disrupting chemicals, and dietary and urban factors, that influenced multiple health domains, with effects persisting into adolescence."

Senior co-author Valérie Siroux, researcher at the French National Institute for Health and Medical Research (Inserm), said: "Although no exposure was associated with all four domains, around one in three of the selected exposures was linked to more than one, suggesting that certain exposures can have broad and multisystemic effects on health."

Maternal smoking during pregnancy was associated with higher BMI and more externalising behaviours, such as aggression and impulsivity, in children during both early childhood and adolescence, as well as more ADHD symptoms during adolescence.

Higher maternal meat intake during pregnancy was also associated with several mental health outcomes and asthma in children, as well as wheezing and dermatitis during childhood.

Associations between environmental exposures and health parameters observed in early childhood were found to persist in adolescence.

The observation suggests that early environmental conditions may leave relatively durable health signatures, the researchers said.