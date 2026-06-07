Study identifies blood marker that predicts lung cancer early

A newly identified blood-based biomarker could help predict an individual’s risk of developing lung cancer more than five years before diagnosis, according to a study published in the journal Cell.
Researchers from Australia’s Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research (WEHI) analysed over 48,000 blood samples and identified a 14-protein “blood signature” capable of predicting lung cancer risk within five years. The findings were validated across eight international datasets, including among non-smokers.
The study suggests that the protein signature does not originate from a tumour itself but reflects changes in the lung’s inflammatory environment that occur before cancer develops.
Researchers believe this could help identify a pre-disease stage where preventive interventions may be possible.
Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, with many cases detected only at advanced stages.
Current screening programmes primarily focus on older individuals with a history of smoking, potentially overlooking other at-risk groups.
The researchers also noted that the discovery supports growing evidence that chronic inflammation may play a role in the development of several age-related diseases, including lung cancer.