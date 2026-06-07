Study identifies blood marker that predicts lung cancer early

Researchers from Australia’s Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research (WEHI) analysed over 48,000 blood samples and identified a 14-protein “blood signature” capable of predicting lung cancer risk within five years. The findings were validated across eight international datasets, including among non-smokers.

The study suggests that the protein signature does not originate from a tumour itself but reflects changes in the lung’s inflammatory environment that occur before cancer develops.