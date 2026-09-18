Students felt motivated to take action after completing climate education programme: Study

The study, an independent evaluation of the Cambridge Climate Quest programme, was conducted by Professor Nidhi Singal and Dr Camilla Hadi Chaudhary from the Faculty of Education, University of Cambridge, and included inputs from over 1,200 students from 18 schools in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The programme was conducted across 43 schools in four states from July 2024 to November 2025, and 7,000 students completed it.

Nearly 59 per cent of students reported feeling motivated to take climate-positive action after completing the programme, and identified practical steps such as reducing energy use, avoiding single-use plastics, planting trees, recycling, and raising awareness within their communities.