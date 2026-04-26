Stir up your Sunday with easy, indulgent recipes from Biscoff spread to tomato pasta and coffee milkshake

Ingredients
20 Biscoff biscuits
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons melted butter
3 tablespoons milk (adjust as needed)
1⁄4 teaspoon cinnamon powder
A tiny pinch of salt
How to make
Add the roughly broken biscuits to a mixer jar and blend into a fine powder. Add brown sugar, melted butter, milk, cinnamon powder and a pinch of salt. Blend again until the mixture turns smooth and creamy, adding a little more milk if needed to adjust the consistency. Transfer it to a dry glass jar and store in the refrigerator.
Ingredients
150 grams spaghetti
4 cups water
1 tablespoon oil
2 tablespoons butter
1 big onion
4 cloves garlic
3 big tomatoes
1⁄2 teaspoon mixed herbs
1⁄2 teaspoon chilli flakes
1⁄2 teaspoon pepper powder
Salt to taste
How to make
Add 4 cups of water to a pot with salt, then bring it to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook on medium flame until it turns fork-tender. Reserve a little of the pasta water, then drain and rinse the spaghetti with cold water to stop further cooking. In the same pot, heat oil and sauté garlic, onion, and tomatoes for a few minutes. Cover and cook until the tomatoes turn soft and mushy. Let it cool slightly, then grind the mixture into a smooth puree. Add butter to the pot and let it melt. Pour in the prepared puree, then add mixed herbs, chilli flakes and a little reserved pasta water. Add pepper powder, mix well, and let it simmer for a few minutes. Add cooked spaghetti, toss everything together, and switch off the flame. Serve
Ingredients
1 tablespoon instant coffee powder
2 tablespoons warm water
4 scoops vanilla ice cream
1 cup chilled milk
2 tablespoons sugar
How to make
In a bowl, add the instant coffee powder along with warm water. Mix well and set aside. In a mixer jar, add the vanilla ice cream, chilled milk, sugar and the prepared coffee mixture. Blend until smooth and frothy. Pour the milkshake into a serving glass, top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of instant coffee powder, and serve chilled.