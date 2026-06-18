Steaming in your neighbourhood… From Kanchi to Kovai, TN cities lead Ashley Madison ‘discreet dating’ list

CHENNAI: They say Tamil Nadu is conservative. Heck, even we say the peri-urban areas of Chennai are not very different from rural heartland.
But that could well be mere stereotyping, as temple town Kancheepuram is the number one city in India when it comes to discreet dating – a less culturally shocking way to say ‘affairs’ – says Ashley Madison, the leading dating site in the world for married people.
That is not all. Of the top 10 cities in the country in terms of sign-ups on the popular dating site this season, the first four are from Tamil Nadu. After Kancheepuram comes Coimbatore in the western region, followed by Tiruvallur and Chennai.
Incidentally, these relatively sleepy towns in Tamil Nadu are well ahead of even leading cosmopolitan cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Noida, and Gurugram – though popular narratives have it that extra-marital affairs, especially through apps and social platforms, are more common in leading cities than the lower tier ones.
According to the rankings, Gurugram is at number five after Chennai, Noida at six, Bengaluru at seven, Dehradun at eight, Pune at nine, and the national capital at ten.
According to a statement from Ashley Madison, the sign-up data from May shows that India continues to emerge as one of Ashley Madison’s fastest-growing markets globally.
India currently ranks third among 20 countries for membership sign-ups, up from eighth place last year, reflecting growing interest in discreet and privacy-focused dating experiences, it added.
“India’s rise from eighth to third globally for membership sign-ups reflects a broader shift in how adults are approaching connection, privacy and personal autonomy. What is particularly interesting is that interest is no longer limited to traditional metro hubs. Cities across different regions of the country are increasingly shaping the conversation, demonstrating that the desire for discretion and meaningful connections transcends geography,” the statement quoted Paul Keable, Chief Strategy Officer at Ashley Madison.
Dr Tammy Nelson, Relationship Expert and Consultant at Ashley Madison, added: “Summer often creates natural opportunities for reflection and re-evaluating personal priorities and relationship expectations. Whether through travel, a change in routine, or simply taking a step back from everyday responsibilities, people tend to become more intentional about their emotional needs and the kinds of connections they want in their lives. These moments can encourage individuals to explore what connection means to them and how they want to experience it.”
This year’s rankings highlight the growing diversity of India’s dating landscape, with both established metros and emerging cities being featured prominently. As conversations around privacy, autonomy and modern relationships continue to evolve, the findings suggest that adults across India are increasingly seeking spaces that allow them to connect on their own terms.