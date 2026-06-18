Steaming in your neighbourhood… From Kanchi to Kovai, TN cities lead Ashley Madison ‘discreet dating’ list

But that could well be mere stereotyping, as temple town Kancheepuram is the number one city in India when it comes to discreet dating – a less culturally shocking way to say ‘affairs’ – says Ashley Madison, the leading dating site in the world for married people.

That is not all. Of the top 10 cities in the country in terms of sign-ups on the popular dating site this season, the first four are from Tamil Nadu. After Kancheepuram comes Coimbatore in the western region, followed by Tiruvallur and Chennai.

Incidentally, these relatively sleepy towns in Tamil Nadu are well ahead of even leading cosmopolitan cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Noida, and Gurugram – though popular narratives have it that extra-marital affairs, especially through apps and social platforms, are more common in leading cities than the lower tier ones.