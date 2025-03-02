Staying energised, healthy through Ramzan fasting

Nutrition insights

Hydration is key

During Suhoor (pre-dawn meal), drink plenty of water. Aim for at least 500-700 ml to stay hydrated throughout the day. Including hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumber, and yogurt can also help.

Dehydration is a leading cause of headaches and nausea during fasting, so staying hydrated is essential.

At Iftar, break your fast with water instead of sugary drinks. Opt for coconut water or lime water, which are great for replenishing electrolytes and providing instant energy without causing a sugar spike.

Balanced Suhoor (Pre-dawn meal)

Focus on slow-digesting carbohydrates like oats, whole grains, or brown rice for long-lasting energy.

Include a good source of protein like eggs, paneer, or legumes to keep you fuller for longer.

Add healthy fats, such as nuts or seeds, to help maintain energy levels throughout the day. Pair your nuts with a small fruit for added nutrition.

Avoid heavy, greasy, or overly salty foods, as they can make you feel sluggish and increase thirst.

Nutrient-rich Iftar (Evening meal)

Break your fast gently with dates and water, which is the traditional and ideal way. Dates provide natural sugars, fiber, and essential minerals like potassium.

Start with a light meal such as a soup or salad, and follow it with a protein-rich main dish (eg., grilled chicken, fish, or grilled paneer). This ensures your body receives the necessary nutrients after a long day of fasting.

While deep-fried foods like samosas or pakoras are delicious, they are high in unhealthy fats and can cause digestive discomfort.

Include plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables to provide a variety of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. This will also help prevent constipation during the fast.

Smaller, nutritious meals after Iftar

Opt for smaller, nutritious meals after Iftar to avoid heavy post-meal sluggishness and discomfort.

Don’t forget curd!

Include probiotics like yogurt or buttermilk to support digestion and gut health during fasting.

While it’s easy to overeat during Suhoor and Iftar, being mindful of your food choices can help you stay healthy, energetic, and productive throughout the day.

— Priyanka Ramamurthy, clinical nutritionist and lifestyle counsellor









Priyanka Ramamurthy

Fitness check

Fasting during Ramzan presents a unique challenge for fitness enthusiasts and sports lovers. Managing exercise timing and recovery is key to maintaining performance while avoiding fatigue and muscle loss.

Best times to exercise during fasting

Pre-Iftar: This refers to the 60-90 minutes before breaking the fast. It’s the best time for low-intensity workouts, such as mobility exercises, yoga, walking, or light strength training. Since your body is in a fasted state, it’s important to keep the training light to prevent dizziness or dehydration. Avoid high-intensity workouts, as dehydration levels are higher.

Post-Iftar: Strength and high-intensity workouts can be performed about 1-2 hours after eating. Muscle glycogen is replenished, hydration levels are restored, and energy is improved. Recent studies show that training in a fed state enhances strength and endurance compared to training in a fasted state.

Adjusting training intensity and volume

Athletes should reduce training intensity and focus on maintenance during Ramadan. Lower the training volume to 60%-70% of the usual load to avoid fatigue. Reduce session length to 40-60 minutes. Instead of endurance-based workouts, focus on strength and skill training. Recovery drills such as stretching and foam rolling are also important. Avoid HIIT workouts, as they increase the risk of dehydration and fatigue. Long-distance running can lead to excessive muscle loss, while heavy weightlifting can cause muscle breakdown.

The key is to prioritise compound movements for maximum muscle engagement with minimal energy expenditure. This approach allows for more efficient training while conserving energy. Train smarter, not harder.

Recommended exercises for fitness enthusiasts

Pre-Iftar:

Bodyweight squats

Push-ups

Glute bridges

Plank

Deadbug

Post-Iftar:

Lat pull-downs

Chest press

Lunges

Russian twists

Side plank

If you’re a fitness enthusiast or just want to stay active, fasting doesn’t have to mean compromising your health and fitness. By adjusting workout timing, intensity, and volume, you can successfully train and even compete during Ramzan. Train smart, stay consistent, and prioritise recovery.

—Keren Kirubai, strength and conditioning coach at The Performance Doctor





Keren Kirubai







