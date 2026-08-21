Starting pregnancy with long-term conditions linked with 20 pc higher miscarriage risk: Study

Findings published in The Lancet Public Health journal also indicate a four-fold risk of anxiety and depression among women who begin pregnancy with two or more pre-existing conditions.

Researchers, led by King's College London, also found that those with multiple long-term conditions had more than double the risk of venous thromboembolism and a 42 per cent higher risk of pre-eclampsia (high blood pressure in pregnancy), compared to those without long-term conditions.

Each additional condition was found to increase risks of complications -- for example, risk of venous thromboembolism was more than three-and-a-half times among women with three or more conditions, compared to women with no long-term conditions.