Spring cleaning for your skin

NEW DELHI: Having a unique set of habits for our skin for all seasons is just as vital as any other routine we use to attain certain goals. As each season brings different weather conditions, it is important to tailor our skincare routine to safeguard that feather-like skin against fluctuations in weather.

The onset of the spring season calls for deep cleansing and detoxifying your skin.

The shift from the cold, dry winter to the vibrant ambiance of spring can impact your skin health and moisture levels. Hence, you need to revive your skin and follow a skincare routine with a special focus on hydration and rejuvenation.

“Spring brings with it higher humidity levels and increased exposure to the sun, which means it's time to tweak our skincare regimen accordingly. During the winter months, many of us shy away from exfoliation to avoid further drying out our already parched skin. However, as the weather warms up, our skin becomes more tolerant to stronger formulations of active ingredients. This makes spring the perfect time to reintroduce exfoliation into our routines, helping to slough away the dull, dead skin cells that have accumulated over the winter," says Rajat Mathur, DGM, Learning Academy, of The Body Shop India.

"One of my top recommendations for springtime skincare is incorporating liquid peels enriched with ingredients like Edelweiss and Vitamin C. Not only do these peels deliver quick and effective exfoliation, but also boast the added benefit of stimulating collagen production, leaving your skin looking brighter, smoother, and more radiant. For those who prefer a gentler approach to exfoliation, gel or liquid-to-gel peels are excellent options. They strike the perfect balance between physical exfoliation and gentle cleansing, ensuring a thorough cleanse without compromising the skin's delicate barrier.”

The Co-Founder of OZiva, Mihir Gadani also advises to adjust skincare routine as the weather changes.

He says, "Embrace the shift in weather patterns with a revitalized approach to skincare, ensuring your skin stays healthy and radiant throughout. Integrate weekly detoxifying masks to cleanse your skin from impurities and excess oil, revealing a clearer complexion."

Selection of products wisely is very important to meet the demands of our skin hence Mihir suggests selecting products according to your skin type and choosing chemical-free, cruelty-free, plant-based options.

Illuminate your skin with brightening serums containing vitamin C or niacinamide.

For a flawless glow, opt for a plant-based skincare regimen featuring ingredients like Phyto Niacinamide (Tulsi Extract), Phyto Alpha Arbutin (Uva Ursi Extract), and Aloe Vera Extract to reduce acne scars, control hyperpigmentation, and minimize fine lines.

A plant-based diet rich in protein, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts, and whole grains is recommended for optimal skin health. Supplements like collagen can complement your diet, supporting skin health while relieving joint pain and preventing bone loss.

Adding coffee is another significant and popular component that may be used for spring cleaning of the skin.

"Coffee can be a great ingredient for spring skincare as it helps reduce pigmentation and gives your face a youthful glow," says Dolly Kumar, the founder and cosmetic engineer of Skinella, a superfood skincare brand.

Instead of the readymade products available in the market, the cosmetic engineer of Skinella suggests doing a quick DIY at home for optimal benefits.

"One of the best ways to use coffee is in the form of ice cubes to combat under-eye and face puffiness. This technique improves blood flow, eliminates dark circles, reduces inflammation, and even helps with skin brightening, leaving your face refreshed with bright and flawless skin. All you need to do is brew 2 tablespoons of coffee in boiling water. Once cool, transfer this concoction to an ice cube tray and let it freeze. Take an ice cube and gently massage your face and under your eyes in the morning," says Dolly.

"To make an exfoliating scrub for your weekly skincare regimen, take 1 tablespoon of oatmeal and mix it with a generous amount of honey. Scrub your face gently and then wash it off with water. You can use this scrub on your body as well. The antibacterial and moisturizing properties of honey will make your skin hydrated and soft, and oatmeal will remove dead skin cells and soothe irritated skin.

"You can also apply a tomato and yogurt face mask to remove the tanning and revive your skin’s glow. Blend half a ripe tomato until smooth. Add 1 tablespoon of plain yogurt and mix them well. You can also add a teaspoon of honey for extra nourishment and hydration. Apply this mask and leave for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water and you’ll have supple and radiant skin.”