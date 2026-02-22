Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)

It is time to shine and be in the limelight for most of you and you not just be appreciated and lauded, there are things only you can achieve – like a Magician (and that is the card that appears) who can make the impossible possible. The Magician card is highly encouraging as it shows that if you put your mind to something, you can probably swing it too. The Star card comes to show that it is time to show the world what you are capable of.

TAURUS (20 APRIL- 21 MAY)

However weighed down you feel, the Fool card comes to ask you to be carefree and allow things to go in the flow they choose. It is like saying so what or let it be whenever anything happens to your liking or not. It shows that you need to relax and to have fun and not be cautious. The Four of Pentacles indicates a mindset where you will handle your money dealings in secrecy. The Angel Message is the Six of Earth, bringing in gifts of money and effort.

GEMINI (21 MAY — 21 JUNE)

You could be feeling very emotionally drained and washed out with all that is going on in your life right now. It could even be something simple like your daily routine. The Queen of Cups shows you to be a leader but also someone who is undergoing tremendous pressure over even small things. Just allow yourself to be relaxed and go with the flow. The Nine of Swords again shows the disharmony with yourself and the frustration you are feeling, where you don’t get proper sleep either.