Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

The presence of The Hierophant shows that the Mentor or Guru is there with you. This is a time to pray harder and keep in alignment with the Higher Forces. The Four of Pentacles shows that you are a bit on shaky ground when it comes to finances, and you tend to be secretive about what exactly you own and spend on. There is a seven-week time frame when you are likely to get into arguments in the workspace. Go with the flow, be calm.

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)

Caught between the clarity of your wants and the waiting period, you feel burdened. The Three of Swords shows that you are sure of what you want. However, the Ten of Wands indicates you feel heavy and drained with the weight of your thoughts. Here is where you would be pushing back your manifestation goals. Give yourself some time- say three to four months- when you will begin to see each one of them coming through. Be patient.

GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)

You could be facing a rather complicated situation and feel helpless to find a solution. The trick is to be able to think outside of box. The Hanged Man represents this challenge. The Five of Swords that shows up is not the answer, in the sense that being hostile and brash with words is not going to solve anything. This will only give rise to hurt feelings and being more demoralised, cutting down the productivity. Your talent is plenty – it needs a calm approach.

CANCER (21 June - 23 July)

Right now, you are working hard to earn the kind of money you desire. Along with this hard work, you also need to be in a space of deep gratitude. The Eight of Pentacles shows this and that you will most certainly be rewarded. The Eight of Cups makes you emotionally unavailable to those around you. None of this takes away from the fact that you are on top of things, and the true outcomes will become evident by early 2026.

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

The Page of Swords shows a major preoccupation with the youngsters in your family. Their ideas, work and the way of doing things make you proud. It also shows a lovely, enterprising spirit that you are privy to. But then there are a lot of times when you do need to have forbearance and control over your feelings, as the Temperance card is indicating. Stay above your own emotional upheavals. Think with your head rather than your heart.

VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)

You need to be aware of your thoughts and actions, for there will always come a judgment day when they will be evaluated. The Judgement card also asks you to be in gratitude so that your thoughts, words and actions are all in alignment. The King of Pentacles shows the presence of money, power and inheritances that work in your favour. However, expectations have to be reduced, and you know that just because you are a particular way, others need not match that.

LIBRA (23 September - 23 October)

As a personality, you are someone who would always like to do the right thing. There is an innate sense of justice within you. Justice is also the card that has come for you, and that propels you to do everything right by you. The Hermit brings in the element of aloneness and staying away from the limelight. Yet you are given the light by the divine, and will shine nevertheless. There is a good, harmonious relationship with your significant other.

SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)

With money, a certain amount of power, a leadership role and new ventures up in the air, this is a satisfying time. The Seven of Pentacles shows enough money for your needs without having to worry too much. The Queen of Swords indicates someone who holds a position, is leading in the area of work and is also clear about what achievements one has to pursue. Also, in your life, the youngsters are doing well, and that is a source of great satisfaction.

SAGITARIUS (22 November - 22 December)

There is overseas travel coming up. You have what it takes to launch new projects and collaborations with your strengths. The Two of Wands shows this aspect and also the fact that you are ruminating on many new things going forward. But your mind is in a state of confusion, where you are unable to talk to anyone, or better still, don’t want to discuss with others around you. With all this, the bottom line is that your world is in a good space.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

You tend to go about everything like life is a battle to be won. The enthusiasm is good, but the energy drain can be high. The Knight of Swords shows a side that is forceful and aggressive. The Nine of Wands indicates someone creative and full of passion. Since there is talent – loads of it- it becomes difficult to choose what to concentrate on. Choose one that inspires you completely and go about it in an explorative mindset. Journeys are in the offing.

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

Your world is a good one. But the nature you possess ensures that you tend to complain about the smallest of things. The Wheel of Fortune is giving you the best time of your life right now. Enjoy it to the maximum. The Six of Wands shows that the youngsters in your life are doing well, and you take pride in their passion and paths. When it comes to money, you tend to be conservative. You probably will get better as you go along.

PISCES (18 February - 20 March)

Work is going fine; your thoughts are filled with clarity and purpose, and you are in a happy state of mind. The Eight of Wands suggests multitasking and a drive to do many things in your work areas. The Ace of Swords shows someone who thinks with the head instead of the heart. When it is so, there is also emotional fulfillment and happiness. Soon, you will find yourself in a happier state all around.