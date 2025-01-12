Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH - 20 APRIL)

Our intentions and wishes sometimes are so powerful that we get what we ask for. We realise that this can be something quite heavy and uncomfortable. Change too is somewhat like that. The Tower card suggests things are not going to be the same and adapting to new things is needed. The Fool card suggests that no matter what happens, try to approach a carefree outlook on life. Go with the flow.

TAURUS (20 APRIL- 21 MAY)

The Six of Swords shows that there is a clear direction working towards the goal of reaching the destination. And that could be you or someone close to you, as they negotiate life together. The Three of Wands indicates travel overseas and mostly to do with work. This will be good work and something that enables you to live a good life. That said, there is also a tendency to try and avoid people and situations even if there is help at hand.

GEMINI (21 MAY- 21 JUNE)

Ambitions ride high and the Universe supports you fully in any endeavor you are looking at. The Ace of Wands shows that you have purpose, determination and direction. All with a firm grip on what is going on. The Ace is also telling you success is there, provided you are consistent with your efforts. The Page of Pentacles alludes to the youngsters in your life and their ventures. There are times when you feel alone. Count on those who have stood by you.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

It is a bit of a frustrating time when you feel cornered and alone. Try to look at the good things which are also there, so that you are in a better mindset to be able to bring the good into your life. The Five of Cups shows this poor emotional state which has to be avoided through gratitude. The Ace of Pentacles tells you that success and money are around and coming. Working hard is mandatory-something you are willing to do

LEO (23 JULY- 23 AUGUST)

The dictates and ruling of someone powerful in your life drive everything. It is not a bad thing as you can rest easy. That is the King of Cups who is also somewhat responsible for your emotional status. The high priestess shows that you are constantly learning. You probably read a lot. If there is a desire to do formal studies, now would be a good time. If there are projects for someone you are invested in, they will show up around March, April or so.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST- 23 SEPTEMBER)

The week ahead is all about money. The Seven of Pentacles shows you already have quite a bit saved up, so you are on good ground. The Ten of Pentacles indicates that more is to come – either through your own efforts or through family sources. There are two ideas or options in your mind right now and you are debating on what would work best. Make the choice and anyhow it will be the right one. Both are creative and require a lot of effort.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER)

It is not a question of lack of creative ideas. It is about choosing the one that has your control over things. Right now you are fighting to choose the one that fulfills all parts of your heart and head. You want it to be rewarding financially and also fulfill the creative urge in you. The Two of Cups shows plenty of emotional well-being with your partner, and there is stability. By mid-year, you will be coming into a good state with money, work and relationships.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

There is much clarity about the direction you are heading. The Ace of Swords shows that you are geared to work for big success and be well known for the work you do. It also indicates that if you do that diligently you are on the path to success and fulfillment. When it comes to money, you debate about how much and what to spend. By mid-year, you will be on top of things and will also prove to be like a leader in your field.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

The Eight of Swords shows that you are feeling frustrated and tied up about what you want to do and achieve with your life. All ideas and pointers that you are having are not finding an outlet, making you feel stuck. However, the Six of Cups shows emotional stability and being in the good books of many people. You do your duty well. That makes you a favourite with them. You are in two minds about the options. The choice has to be made soon.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER- 20 JANUARY)

A happy home, being in command of your world, and a child who is doing well in life, make for a happy week ahead. The Four of Wands shows a comfortable, amicable house situation. All are on the same page and there is little room for conflict and differences of opinion. The Empress shows that you are the commanding force in your environment, and you are the nurturer, carer and also the one who brings in the needed harmony into the personal space.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY- 18 FEBRUARY)

There is scope for arguments and hostility as you are dealing with youngsters and the elderly. The Seven of Wands shows conflicts with someone who is trying to figure out career choices. Inputs given by you will be rejected. The Knight of Cups shows journeys when it comes to working situations and the lifestyle being chosen. There is a chance for new beginnings and projects. You are also dealing with a senior who is tough and commanding but also gives the needed stability.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY- 20 MARCH)

You give others with great generosity and kindness. The Six of Pentacles is indicative of this and the charitable disposition you have now. The Two of Cups shows harmony, togetherness and other calming emotions when it comes to your partner. There are fewer arguments. Keep this going. There is overseas travel coming up. It will also in some way fuel your work and work-related ideas.