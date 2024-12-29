Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

DECEMBER 30-JANUARY 5

Here is a birds eye view of the brand new year 2025. It is just an indication of what it will bring, what you will need to work on, and how with the right frame of mind you can make it one of the most productive days ever. Remember that your thoughts make your life and if you want the kind of life that you are aspiring for, then ensure that you live consciously. Be aware of your inner thoughts and live in the present where possibilities are immense. No past and no future. Everything is right here and right now. Make the best of it!

ARIES (20 MARCH - 20 APRIL)

This is an abundant year with money being in plenty when you least expect it. There will be travel and the beginning of new things denoted by the Knight of Cups and the Ace of Swords. There is divine guidance should you be looking for it. There could be new additions to the family, and a lot of learning and gaining information relevant to your work. Women are likely to be on top of things, so their inputs are to be taken seriously.

TAURUS (20 APRIL- 21 MAY)

What could start off as a tricky time, will flow into all things you are wishing for yourself. Somehow the world will seem like it is yours and there is travel – overseas particularly. You have everything within you to make your life magical. So work on your ideas and if needed, take the support of someone who has clarity. Feeling isolated is something you will have to deal with. Avoid feeling frustrated and impatient as good things flower at their own pace.

GEMINI (21 MAY- 21 JUNE)

The year seems packed with goals to be fulfilled. And this includes those of the children and adults, all of whom are working to make a huge mark on the world. There are journeys that make life hectic, but this is a good thing as productivity will be high. You will be vulnerable to feedback from people close to you. No one really knows what it is to be in your shoes. So smile and do what you think you should.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

New projects will take off this year and you will find yourself far more emotionally fulfilled than before with these developments. It is a year with more things being ticked off on your list, and there is even time for giving a lot of goodness from your end. There are guides and help from people who are influential who will provide support. This also means increased income and money flow which makes it easier to do much more than you have attempted before.

LEO (23 JULY- 23 AUGUST)

Ideas, arguments and hostile behaviors could be part of your life in the coming year. It has also to do with the presence of a strong male who is a dominant person and things usually go with these wishes. Here is where you must think with your head and not heart. Any plans you have will take about four to five months to fructify. Be patient. On the other hand, there will be emotionally fulfilling times with family and friends.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST- 23 SEPTEMBER)

This is a much better year for many of you than the one just gone. Highlights being a happier home, being in the limelight, being financially stable, children pursuing new areas, loving relationships with the significant other, and being sought after. But here are things to watch out for- refusal to look at things other than your own ways of doing things, be flexible, prepare yourself for major changes in your life- can be disruptive but ultimately for the good.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER)

This year, work will be very satisfying. If married, then your partner will make rapid strides towards a new horizon that will not just bring in the money, but also a very satisfying work situation. But this will have to be done aggressively and that is the only way it will work. There are also big changes coming up where you will not be in the place you are now, and those changes will add to what is already being set in motion.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

The coming year will be dominated by the following- work, travel overseas, the burden of huge responsibilities and building a happy family. That said, you will not be inclined to look at things staring at your face because of a sense of importance that you have built within yourself, and that can hide the million opportunities being presented to you. There will be many tricky situations you have to deal with, and for that, you will need the support of someone strong.

SAGITARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

This is a year of change as there are going to be additions to the family and that will reset your life from what it was. Even as you contemplate wanting to run away from responsibilities, you will be held back by your driving ambition to do good in your area and prove your worth. The universe will support your ambitions to a large extent. You are likely to start something of your own which will have its own destiny and journey.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER- 20 JANUARY)

There is a lot to study, and every experience will teach you valuable lessons. It could make you feel emotional, but this is essential to your growth. Financially, you will be well off, while your career will also see an upswing. There will be many choices to make when it comes to what you do. Primarily, there will be two that will come up and you will have to decide between them setting the tone for the rest of the year.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY- 18 FEBRUARY)

The coming year is one for emotional fulfillment and togetherness with your spouse, partner, siblings and friends. Things will go your way in most things, and that is also time for justice to be on your side for the good karma you have done all these years. When it comes to money, there is plenty and more to come. You remain emotionally strong with the support of a strong male figure who gives you hope and support in all the right things.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY- 20 MARCH)

There is money, education, overseas travel and working very hard to make the kind of money you do. There is also emotional satisfaction at the way life is turning out to be, and while you aggressively seek all that you wish, you will be emulated by all those who admire you and work the way you do. The youngsters will find their feet and you will have to let go to allow them to understand and take their own paths to tread upon.