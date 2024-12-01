Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH - 20 APRIL)

With the onset of the festival season and the year-end blues, you can be happy that the days are good– family circumstances, money position, ideas and creativity, that make you feel fulfilled and comfortable. The Nine of Cups shows emotional satisfaction and steadiness, while the Ace of Pentacles indicates the abundance and money that can lead to great new paths. Opportunities are all around and take a proper look. Meanwhile, there is no clarity about what you want to do and achieve.

TAURUS (20 APRIL- 21 MAY)

Maybe it is time to be carefree as 2024 is soon coming to a close. Fulfill some of the bucket lists. The Fool card shows that you can afford to be carefree and explore the world as you please. With a bit of caution of course. The Knight of Wands indicates productive explorative journeys being made for work opportunities for those around you. Personal relationships remain on an even keel, where there is security, warmth and comfort.

GEMINI (21 MAY- 21 JUNE)

There is overseas travel coming up and that could do with some work or work-related exploring of opportunities. The Two of Wands suggests that you could be making plans to step out of the country to refresh yourself. The Three of Pentacles indicates renovations, building new spaces or even buying lands. It could take about three to four months for things to take shape. It is now in the planning stage. Do the work and allow yourself some good times too.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

Major changes coming up for most of you born under this sign as the planets move and shift. The Tower is the card that indicates all this and while the changes are happening it can be draining and annoying. But go with the flow and things will fall into place. The Ace of Wands shows increased work and ideas with good results and the trend will continue. Yet it feels like a battle and that can also contribute to the general fatigue.

LEO (23 JULY- 23 AUGUST)

There is enough money and financial independence that you can fall back upon under any circumstance. And that is the Seven of Pentacles that is showing that. It takes care of basic needs and that can be empowering too. Yet the Five of Wands shows that there are hostility, arguments, and power struggles going on subtly. It can be annoying and counterproductive to feeling at peace. This also gives sleepless nights and a feeling of lack of control over your mind.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST- 23 SEPTEMBER)

It is all about money this week, where the preoccupation is about this energy and how it can serve you in an increased manner. The Two of Pentacles shows the need to figure out what and how much to spend, while the Four of Pentacles indicates how you play your cards making you seem secretive in your dealings. Being transparent is the best way to be and that will also earn you plenty of admiration. Right now, you are your ambitious best.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER)

The Knight of Swords indicates that you need to work twice as hard to get to where you want to be. In this instance, persistence and a go-getting attitude will help. The Knight also shows that pursuing something aggressively will yield results. The Strength card shows the need for you to keep your emotions and negative feelings at bay. Do not slip into a low vibrational state. In about three to four months’ time, things will be settled to your satisfaction.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

The Ace of Cups indicates emotional happiness and this is the state that will bring you more creative ideas for the future. It is time to let go of what does not serve you well. The Seven of Cups, however, is an indication that you are not to allow unrealistic expectations to rule your life. Everything does not have to be just so, whether it is people or situations. Take things as they come. You are also in a charitable state of mind.

SAGITARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

Change is coming in a big way. The Death card comes to tell you that change is as predictable as the sun rising from the east. It will be transformative. There could be major lifestyle changes and a move to places. The Four of Cups suggests that any offer that comes your way is not to be slipped casually. Everything comes with a hidden seed of plenty. This is part of true growing up. Use this time to introspect.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER- 20 JANUARY)

Whatever you are facing now needs to be dealt with with creativity and out-of-the-box solutions. Try to see things through the eyes of an investigator. And things are indeed tricky now. It appears tricky so solutions are also there. The Five of Swords shows you to be angry and quick on the rise when it comes to opposition from others. Deal with things calmly and peacefully. Creating additional hostility does no good. All this could be making you feel frustrated and pinned down.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY- 18 FEBRUARY)

The Five of Cups brings about melancholy as you contemplate the purpose of life. This could also arise out of boredom about what you thought life would be like. All you need to do is to keep yourself happy with the other good things around. The Page of Wands shows the growth and progress of those younger lot in your life. While you take pride, they are also not physically close to you to interact regularly. You overlook offers of friendships.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY- 20 MARCH)

Work-wise, you are on top of things. You thrive in competition and rush. The Queen of Wands is indicative of that and the ambition is strong and vibrant to achieve great things. And this drive and passion you have, imparted to your children if any, and they too will go ahead with their plans and goals for the future as the Six of Wands is showing. Travelo is in the cards. On the relationship front, there is peace and harmony.