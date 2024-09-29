Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH - 20 APRIL)

The Six of Pentacles indicates a generous mindset where you will be inclined to help all those who approach you and even those who don’t. Somehow you feel this will be the redeeming factor in your life. The Seven of Swords shows that there is also the desire to run away from the crowd and be in solitude. There are multiple thoughts making you secretive. The women in your life could be the lifelines you are looking for. They enhance and add value.

TAURUS (20 APRIL - 21 MAY)

When it comes to significant relationships, you are feeling burdened. They could be the most important ones where you need them yet also want to be free of them. The Devil card shows the tight binding and while you are happy that you have The Six of Wands shows the direction being taken by the younger lot in their work life to places that are new and somewhat distant. They will do well. It will be next year when you are emotionally fulfilled.

GEMINI (21 MAY - 21 JUNE)

You are now in a place of emotional balance and also clear about what you want to do. The King of Cups shows someone with great leadership qualities and also how inspiring you are to others. No matter what the situation is, you will rise to the top. Meanwhile, the Fool card tells you to relax and be carefree. Take journeys and explore. However, do it with caution. You will be on top of things towards the end of the year.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

The Ten of Cups shows a happy family life. All things are in place and there is much interaction between members in the nicest of ways. The Judgement card comes to tell you that self-introspection is needed very much at this point, considering there are many good things in your life. Look at all your actions of yours and whether they are in alignment with your intentions. To build a better life all these things need to be taken into account. There is some kind of travel coming up.

LEO (23 JULY - 23 AUGUST)

The week is good especially for women because you are on top of things. When it comes to family, you are the glue that holds things together. The Queen of Pentacles shows this and also The Empress who is truly in command of all that goes about your life. There is abundance and there could be additions to the family. Around next year, you will find new directions for the younger members of the family – could be the start of a great new venture too.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST - 23 SEPTEMBER)

There is comfort in the routine. You would prefer not to rock the boat as you fear big changes and would you be able to handle them? The Six of Swords is indicative of this, while the Four of Wands shows a harmonious family life where things are in order. There is happiness. There is also the grace of the Higher Self or the Divine whatever you choose to call it and that is truly the main thing.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER )

Being in two minds is what you do right now. The Two of Swords shows that you have several options for creative things and you constantly wonder what is it that you should actually pick and do. Try to stay calm and make a call. The Sun card appears to tell you that you are in the limelight and that there could be an addition to the family. Despite all this, you tend to feel alone and want to be in isolation. Do look around for all the good things.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

The progress of the youngsters in your life will bring happiness in the way they deal with things and also start new ventures. The Page of Cups shows this and also you learn through all this. When it comes to money, you are in a good place as the ten of pentacles indicates. Yet when it comes to spending, you find it difficult to part with it and would not like others to know that you are comfortable. You have learnt thrift now.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

Relationships that are significant are on a good track right now. If married, then the romance with the spouse can be good and you will find ways to make sure that the togetherness is maintained. That is the Lovers card that shows all this. The Knight of Pentacles shows new directions, work opportunities and also new ways of doing things that will now be more significant as you go along. That said, frustration is there about many things that need to be sorted out calmly.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER - 20 JANUARY)

The Nine of Swords indicates too much thinking and perhaps sleepless nights over something that needs resolution. But it will solve automatically. It is like placing an order for something and worrying if it will indeed reach you. This can be frustrating if you don’t get a grip over your thoughts and mental state. This can also make you feel lonely. A gratitude mindset can change things around a lot. There are also major changes coming along, so be prepared.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY - 18 FEBRUARY)

You are deeply invested in the activities and doings of someone young, and who is connected with you. The Page of Swords shows that this is someone special to you and could be your child. But if things are delayed and not working to your timelines, you are feeling frustrated and impatient. Right now, it would be good if you have forbearance and patience and know that everything will work out eventually. Maintain a happy household and you will find happy occurrences happening organically.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY - 20 MARCH)

Togetherness and companionship are the keys to the week. The Two of Cups shows good emotional balance among spouses, partners and those in long-term relationships. These will keep the feelings of well-being in place. But on the work front, it will be hectic and there is hardly any time for relaxation. You could feel burdened and also drained. Stay hydrated with plenty of water. Think abundance all the time. That will become your reality.