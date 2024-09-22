Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH - 20 APRIL)

The Knight of Wands suggests that there could be trips with regard to work. It also shows you to be a leader who will inspire others to work like you. The Six of Cups indicates a happy time where you will be preoccupied with the elders and their happiness. You will be doing a lot to make them comfortable. You will be loved and appreciated for this. You also have immense clarity about what you do and are considered a leader.

TAURUS (20 APRIL - 21 MAY)

Your life right now is all about the youngsters and their lives. The Two of Wands shows that there is an idea of going or even gone overseas for better work. And while you hold the world in your palms, you seek greener pastures from where you live right now. The Page of Swords shows clarity of mind when it comes to what you want to achieve in terms of ideas, creativity and other things associated with work and your work culture.

GEMINI (21 MAY - 21 JUNE)

Sometimes when we concentrate only on what is not there and forget all the wonderful things that fill our life, it is the poverty mindset. The Five of Pentacles shows this right now, and it would be nicer if you could think of all the things that are there brightening your life now. The Ten of Wands suggests being burdened by the weight of the work - it could even be something you are handling on a daily basis and that makes you feel drained.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

Most things seem to be right in your world as you negotiate for better things with yourself and with The Universe. The World card comes to say that things are looking up and you can achieve whatever you put your mind to. The Eight of Pentacles indicates an industrious nature. There is money coming in too, but sometimes you could feel you are not making as much as you should. Where you concentrate is where the results will be seen.

LEO (23 JULY - 23 AUGUST)

A good week ahead is the result of abundance and a sense of being able to do what you want. There are journeys indicated, and all of it adds to this sense of being in a good place financially. The Ace of Pentacles also shows that you have the propensity to earn good money and success as the world dictates. The Knight of Pentacles shows journeys and new areas of gathering wealth and this is possibly more with the youngsters in your life.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST - 23 SEPTEMBER)

You have everything now to make you happy. What do you lack? Nothing, according to The Magician. You can also make whatever you want out of your life- all the choices are yours and you either make it brilliant, or poor with your thinking and gratitude. The Four of Wands shows a happy time with family. You are in the limelight for all that you do and will get plenty of attention as you cruise along. Make the best of this time.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER )

The Fool card indicates a carefree and explorative time in your life. You can do trips and journeys that bring in great experiences and also see the world in a new light. You obviously need to also be careful that you don’t trip and fall into difficult situations which you know and will take care of. The Queen of Wands brings your ambitions and control over what you do with your work. You are an acknowledged leader when it comes to your immense talents.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

While you are quite the star and in the limelight for the work you do, there are also conflicts and hostility surrounding you all the time. Could be envy, jealousy and other such negativity coming your way and you can feel it too. The Star card shows what you are capable of and the Five of Wands shows how much you are the cynosure of some not so good energies. There could be arguments and accusations about even minor things.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

Being invested in the work of those around you, particularly the young ones, seems to be on your mind. The Page of Pentacles indicates this and also your own thoughts about new directions you could take to bring in more money. You are already in a good position when it comes to wealth. There is plenty and you are in command of the money situation as shown by the Nine of Pentacles. There could be a fresh influx of money through family sources.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER - 20 JANUARY)

Are you thinking of starting something new? Then this is a good time for you to explore further. The Page of Cups shows that you will be helped immensely by youngsters who seem to know the pulse of the people and will ensure that whatever you do will be successful. On the personal front, you are happy to continue a relationship that is comforting, boring even. The Six of Swords shows that there is some degree of familiarity that brings you some comfort.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY - 18 FEBRUARY)

There seems to be a lot of hostility in your work life as the Five of Wands seems to indicate. This could also apply to the work you do on a day to day basis. Arguments, unpleasant situations could be happening for you to deal with – but you can win people over with tact and calmness. There are changes coming up and these are life transforming. The Death card comes to tell you that this is needed to move on your karmic journey.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY - 20 MARCH)

Somewhat ruled by a strong male in your life, you are on the right track. Sometimes one tends to see this in a coloured manner which is set right by the guidance and direction given by someone who knows the world. The King of Wands is an indication of this, while the Three of Pentacles tells you that whatever plans you have in your mind are likely to bear fruit in about three months’ time. You could be buying property.