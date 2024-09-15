Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH - 20 APRIL)

There is every chance for happiness, but you probably block it all with non-productive thoughts and emotions. The Three of Cups that come reversed shows that when you can be you are not. Ultimately happiness is all about your inner dialogues and self-assessment. You do a lot for others and also think that you are not being appreciated for all that you do. Put all that aside and continue to do what you do and work hard to reap the true benefits.

TAURUS (20 APRIL - 21 MAY)

The Star card comes to tell you that the limelight is on you and the due appreciation will show up soon. It will come while you wait with patience. The High Priestess indicates a period of learning and studying different aspects of your interests. You could be taking up a course or study session to improve on the existing knowledge. Meanwhile, people around you are in harmony which works well for your sense of well-being.

GEMINI (21 MAY - 21 JUNE)

Things you need to guard in the coming week- your patience, forbearance and spending. The Strength card comes to tell you that being patient and knowing that things will work out is the key to your greater sense of well-being. And the Queen of Wands shows that you are conscious and aware of all your strengths and talents and all this too will come. Make sure you don’t indulge in things that are not really needed and save the environment of any wastage.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

The Ten of Pentacles shows an influx of money and that will make you more secure and sure of the next steps. This could be through family sources or friends or any investments made and forgotten. It’s likely to be a large amount. The Six of Wands suggests new directions and work-related activities. It will most probably involve a youngster. There are likely to be many frustrating moments, given the kind of multiple thoughts you have running through your head.

LEO (23 JULY - 23 AUGUST)

If you are worrying about the youngsters in your life, then please don’t. The activity of the moon through its waning and waxing can cause mood swings. The Moon card is coming into play in the next few days. Meanwhile, the youngsters will be on a work spree doing good things and braving new terrains. Plans will be made for expansion, collaboration and other fruitful activities that will yield results in 2025 early. There could be changes in jobs and places of residences.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST - 23 SEPTEMBER)

The romantic aspect of your life could come into play in the week ahead. The Lovers card shows increased interaction and companionship of the ones who love one another. Sometimes such unions are blessed. However, the Two of Swords shows a vacillating mind that does not allow you to make decisions easily. Also, you are likely to be burdened with work. Strange, but it is what it is. So if you can compartmentalise it would be a good thing.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER )

The Ace of Swords shows a mind that is clear and knows what to do when it comes to doing things in life and in the workspace. The clarity is amazing where there are absolutely no doubts about decisions. This will carry you through all the challenging situations. However, the way you put things across can be in an argumentative manner (the Five of Wands) that could raise the hackles of those you are dealing with. A softer approach would be far more productive.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

All your ideas while being good will be countered all the time, so you will feel like you are stepping out for a battle for even a small thing as a family gathering. Of course people will have their opinions and need not agree all the time with yours. Acceptance can lead to better results. The Queen of Swords shows a strong person with tough views and opinions. So long as you don’t rock the boat things are fine.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

Everything is going on the right track. The Chariot card assures you that even if there are roadblocks things are going well and on the way to resolution if there are conflicts. The Page of Cups shows you to be dealing with new projects in new areas and also being experimental with work and your emotions. Home life is going well and there is much happiness. Make the best of it all.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER - 20 JANUARY)

You could be either feeling carefree or wanting to be that. The fool card comes to tell you to ease up, have fun and not take life so seriously. It’s all a big game and you would do well to play it as you please. Travel is on the cards but try not to make it impulsive. The Seven of Pentacles shows money in the kitty. Apart from being abundant, you also like playing the role of a nurturer.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY - 18 FEBRUARY)

When it comes to the state of your marriage, partnership or a long-term relationship you are on a good wicket. The Two of Cups shows emotional balance and happiness in the togetherness. The Five of Pentacles shows that there tends to be a poverty mindset when it comes to money. There is enough and it would be good to be always thinking in terms of abundance and wealth. Avoid arguments and hostile talk which you tend to do when upset about something.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY - 20 MARCH)

There is success, money and attention. You can look forward to good times on account of all these three elements. The Ace of Pentacles shows all this and you could also be starting off new things that make life even more interesting and fulfilling. The Hermit, however, puts a bit of a spoke in the wheel with feelings of loneliness and isolation. The Hermit also makes you understand yourself better. There could be journeys and trips coming up and could involve overseas connections.