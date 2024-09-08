Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH - 20 APRIL)

Think twice about spending– especially when it comes to travel overseas and look for ways and means for reimbursing this if it is a work-related travel plan. But you must go because it is already on the cards as the Two of Wands suggests. There is work and you need to explore collaborations and good associations. The Two of Pentacles shows the hesitancy in spending. If a woman, you are indeed clear about what priorities are.

TAURUS (20 APRIL - 21 MAY)

The Moon card shows thinking and turbulence in the mind about all aspects of your life. Remember all this is in your head and probably nothing around actually concerns you. So, make it an issue of self-defence and changed behaviour or disappointment with people around you. The Page of Cups indicates that you are looking for a break or something new to start in your life. However, when it comes to work, it will all settle down and you will be on track.

GEMINI (21 MAY - 21 JUNE)

You are being confronted by a tricky situation that does not seem to have an end. The Hanged Man suggests that while it is complicated on the face of it if you look at solutions that are novel and out of the box, this can be resolved soon. The Nine of Wands shows ambitions, drive and a will to do something for the greater good. However, be prepared for hostility and arguments from the nay-sayers around.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

Make gratitude your priority to change your circumstances and life. If you keep vacillating between things in your head and for good times to arrive, remember you are the one blocking success and the good things by the lack of gratitude. And then again, the Judgement card tells you to introspect and see where you are making mistakes of feeling like a victim, complaining and not being in a happy state with things that are already there.

LEO (23 JULY - 23 AUGUST)

When it comes to the youngsters in your life or if you, there is much emphasis on new journeys with work. You can look forward to exciting ventures that could even be path-breaking. The Six of Wands suggests journeys and trips to seek these things. Meanwhile, the Four of Cups shows that you are not willing to see the plentiful opportunities. You tend to dismiss them as non-doable. Use your head and not your heart.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST - 23 SEPTEMBER)

The Six of Pentacles shows the propensity to give a lot of yourself for many things including money. While this is good, do remember giving away your energy for causes that are the business of the universe could have adverse effects, karmically. The Fool card shows you would like to be carefree. You would like to explore the world, yet be mindful of the pitfalls of over travelling. There are times when you are fighting battles, and these are self-inflicted.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER )

Family life is good and pleasant. Family members are in sync and there is little to bicker about. Ten of Cups also shows the amicability and happiness derived from being with people you love. The King of Wands shows the grace and protection of a strong male individual who has your best interests and will help in all ways to find your true path. However, do keep your expectations low and realistic. Life has its way of unfolding – trust the process and accept situations.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

The Nine of Pentacles shows financial stability and abundance. This makes you more secure and also experimental. You are also nurturing and caring towards those you know and look up to you for help. The Justice card shows things are going in the right manner. If your intentions are pure and good, that will be returned to you multifold. There is travel and change of place coming up because of work and new directions. And this could be for the youngsters in your life too.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

You could be surrounded by hostility, fights and arguments. Not a great atmosphere when it comes to work situations. There will be those who will want to take advantage of you. And you being strident is most likely unhelpful. The Six of Pentacles shows that you have enough money to keep things going for a while. There are prospects for a new project that could be a money spinner. How you approach and build support around will show its success.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER - 20 JANUARY)

The Eight of Cups shows you to be in a retiring frame of mind. You are fed up with some situations and all you want to do is to retire to the mountains. As you are in this mood, changes will transform your life in ways you never thought would come. The Tower shows that big changes can come about making your life stressful at first. Or you could simply be renovating your living space. It all leads to a happier family life and living conditions.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY - 18 FEBRUARY)

The week ahead is probably one of the best days you can think of. There is protection from the Higher Forces, The Hierophant, and there is enough abundance and money. Things are going the way you want, as the Wheel of Fortune indicates. There is the settling down of a child that you have stressed about all along. These combinations make for a happy and peaceful time. What was down is on the upswing and you can look forward to happier times in all ways.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY - 20 MARCH)

Happy time ahead and also a lot of emotional fulfilment all around. The Nine of Cups shows a happy time. It is a time when you feel all is right with your world. The Ace of Pentacles indicates success, brightness and all things good with money and work. The presence of a strong male in your life makes things good and fulfilling. This person has a clear mind about everything that will benefit majorly. Use it to make your own decisions with clarity.