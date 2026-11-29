CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER — 20 JANUARY)



The Seven of Wands shows that even you are at odds with yourself, being rather harsh and critical of yourself. Unless you pat yourself on the back, how will others appreciate all that you do? The Strength card has come with all that is going on, so that you know what is going on, but you must keep your emotions under control. The Angel Message is the High Priestess corresponding to Archangel Haniel, showing how you need to listen to your intuition.