ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)
Many born under this sign have a set of lovely cards spread for the week ahead. The King of Pentacles indicates plenty of abundance – from different sources- and this keeps you feeling secure. The Queen of Swords shows the support of strong-willed women with clear thoughts. This helps you to walk the right path. The Angel Message is the King of Water, which asks you to open your heart and mind to those around you.
TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)
You are in the learning phase - this can be academic or life lessons. Both are valuable and this is what makes your life fulfilling. Some of them can be harsh and unpleasant, but they are completely needed. The High Priestess reminds us of this. The Page of Cups shows new directions and paths for the younger lot, and this can be of great value for you too. The Angel Message is The Emperor, corresponding to Archangel Michael, showing discipline.
GEMINI (21 MAY — 21 JUNE)
Being on top of things comes naturally to you at this point. The Empress is the card that is indicative of this and there is the nurturing temperament that makes all around you safe and protected. There is a possibility of a new entrant to the family. The Three of Wands suggests travel overseas and having a great time. The Angel Message is the Six of Air, where things are looking up. It is the end of a difficult situation.
CANCER (21 JUNE — 23 JULY)
The Hermit shows that you feel rather alone and isolated. You know that you are guided and looked after by the divine but still feel somewhat let down by social circles you are part of. This is something you will need to transcend as work begins to gather momentum. That brings you to the limelight. You rise above emotional elements and concentrate on what needs to be done. The Angel Message is The Star, corresponding to Archangel Jophiel, showing happy times.
LEO (23 JULY — 23 AUGUST)
Many things bother you and become big in your mind. The Seven of Pentacles indicates that abundance and money power earned rightly give you peace of mind. But the Judgement card comes to show that gratitude is primary in your actions and thoughts. It is also a call for self-introspection, checking on what has been done and its consequences. The Angel Message is the Lovers, corresponding to Archangel Raphael. The primary relationships are on an even keel. Take care of your health.
VIRGO (23 AUGUST — 23 SEPTEMBER)
Keeping track of the activities of youngsters is a preoccupation now. The Page of Pentacles shows it is also important to ensure that these are monetarily equal. It also means that there could be something new to start and work on. The Three of Swords indicates that the clearer you are about work and its progress, the better. Don’t get emotional about making decisions. The Angel Message is the Two of Earth, which shows too many things going on.
LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER — 23 OCTOBER)
Someone close to you is working very hard. There are chances of starting something new that requires talent and everything to make it a successful venture. The Page of Swords is indicative of all this, while the Queen of Swords shows you or someone close to you being in command of everything and doing extremely well workwise. The Angel Message is The Wheel of Fortune, corresponding to Archangel Michael, who tells you that it is a time for a positive change.
SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER — 22 NOVEMBER)
There is an increased relationship strength with the significant other, and this is keeping a lot of peace in the home. The Lovers card shows that each of you does things for the benefit of the other, making things pleasant and harmonious. The Seven of Swords, however, shows that you don’t want anyone else to know what you are thinking. The Angel Message is the Seven of Air, which shows that plans need revision. There is more going on than meets the eye.
SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER — 22 DECEMBER)
There is much clarity in the way you approach things and in the way you are making decisions. The Ace of Swords shows that thinking clearly is primary at this point. And here, the Universe also expects that. The Wheel of Fortune shows that things are getting better each day and fortunes lost are coming back with a bang. The Angel Message is the Four of Water, which shows some missed opportunities. Do not allow discontentment and boredom.
CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER — 20 JANUARY)
The Seven of Wands shows that even you are at odds with yourself, being rather harsh and critical of yourself. Unless you pat yourself on the back, how will others appreciate all that you do? The Strength card has come with all that is going on, so that you know what is going on, but you must keep your emotions under control. The Angel Message is the High Priestess corresponding to Archangel Haniel, showing how you need to listen to your intuition.
AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY — 18 FEBRUARY)
Things were going on fine till there is a small hiccup. Pleasure is an interval between two pains - that's life’s graph and is mostly up and down. Other things are on an even keel, and luckily there are no financial issues. The Tower shows a major change coming up for you and while it could be disruptive and uncomfortable, it will work out well for you. The Angel Message is Justice, corresponding to Archangel Raguel. It shows that fair and just decisions need to be made.
PISCES (18 FEBRUARY — 20 MARCH)
When the Sun and the Moon come together, there is an eclipse. So it could be that you are finding it hard to be heard and seen. There is a brightness to you, but it is difficult to be seen with the harsh opinions of others. The Sun card and The Moon card can be a disruptive time – struggling to find brightness that you innately possess yet remain in hiding. The Angel Message is the Three of Water that brings about a celebration.