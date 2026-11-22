CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER — 20 JANUARY)



It is a time when you are happy with your lot. There is not much missing, and you understand that while the world may be going crazy, your world is good. The Nine of Cups shows that you are in a good place. The Devil strikes a bit of a sour note, as you could be feeling a bit tied down about an important relationship that feels very tight. The Angel Message is the Three of Earth, indicating the power of creativity.



AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY — 18 FEBRUARY)



Being on top of things and being financially secure are two things you always want. And that is the position for you, which gives you security and confidence to handle things well. You are the provider in many cases and the nurturer, which makes you quite a strong force to contend with. The Tower comes to shake your world and while it can be disruptive, it is also for the greater good. The Angel Message is The Magician, corresponding to Archangel Raziel.



PISCES (18 FEBRUARY — 20 MARCH)



There is the presence of a financially strong individual in your life who makes you feel secure about making different kinds of choices when it comes to family. The King of Pentacles shows the power that you have within your circle, and this is valuable when it comes to input. Which is why you don’t need to have a poverty mindset. The Five of Pentacles asks you to develop an abundance mindset to ensure you are always in plenty.