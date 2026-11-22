ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)
Sometimes doing the right things can be painful and inconvenient- yet to be able to desist from creating ‘what goes around comes around’, you will need to do what is right by all. The Chariot shows this situation in your life and the pressures of making yourself feel uncomfortable. The Temperance card gives an indication of what you are going through. The Angel Message is the Page of Air, where you are dealing with challenging information. Avoid delivering truth without tact.
TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)
The Justice card has appeared, and it is sure that justice might be delayed, but not denied. Your day will come and so will your place in the Sun. The Eight of Pentacles shows you are happy to work hard to make money. Opportunities must make their way to you to be able to do that. The Angel Message is The Moon, corresponding to Archangel Haniel, which gives you psychic insights. Release fears that hold you back.
GEMINI (21 MAY — 21 JUNE)
Travel is on the cards. You could already be on one, making you learn a lot about other cultures. The Knight of Wands shows work opportunities. The King of Pentacles shows abundance. A lot of it is family money. And you can rest easy knowing that you are well provided for, with all of this taken care of for a long time to come. The Angel Message is the Eight of Fire, which indicates events moving at a fast pace.
CANCER (21 JUNE — 23 JULY)
You must be going a bit crazy with overthinking. This is indicated by the Moon card, which shows you are susceptible to the opinions of others. The Five of Wands indicates that, with all this going on in your head, there are arguments and hostility at the workplace where you are demoralised by the lack of support. The Angel Message is Unity, corresponding to Archangel Sandalphon, who asks you to look at traditional viewpoints or methods. Seek mentors and like-minded friends.
LEO (23 JULY — 23 AUGUST)
The Seven of Wands shows you are not in a great mood when it comes to work-related activities. You sense hostility and envy that make you feel demotivated and slow in your work targets. You are at odds with even yourself. The Ace of Swords shows you to be clear about what you want to achieve. The Angel Message is the Ace of Air, where you come across new ideas. You are also able to see the truth of the situation.
VIRGO (23 AUGUST — 23 SEPTEMBER)
This is a difficult time -arguments and differing points drain you to the extent that you just want to sit and cry. The Queen of Cups shows that no matter how good things are, your mind does not allow you to be at peace. The Page of Pentacles refers to youngsters and their work. The Angel Message is the Ace of Earth, where there is an inflow of abundance. You come across a promising business venture.
LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER — 23 OCTOBER)
Money is being spent as well as given in charity. If anyone asks, you are inclined to help them monetarily even if you are having a difficult time. The Six of Pentacles is indicative of all this. The bright spot is the Two of Cups, where you are supported by your partner, which helps you deal with things well. The Angel Message is Nine of Earth, which shows life’s little luxuries. You could be spending time alone while you enjoy your successful self-employment.
SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER — 22 NOVEMBER)
The involvement with the younger lot in your life is big. Half your day goes into being with them, guiding and mentoring or simply offering silent support. The Page of Swords shows the kind of driven and clear-headed individuals who surround you. The Seven of Swords indicates a reason to keep things to yourself. There is a degree of stealth also as you negotiate through landmines. The Angel Message is the Five of Earth, which shows fears surrounding money.
SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER — 22 DECEMBER)
The King of Wands shows someone who is on top of things and has a firm grip on things surrounding work. This person is a mentor who can guide. This person can also be stubborn and set in their ways of doing things. The Two of Pentacles shows careful spending patterns driven by the fear that money may not be enough. The Angel Message is the Queen of Air, which indicates objective decision-making. Please clear away all that is no longer serving you.
CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER — 20 JANUARY)
It is a time when you are happy with your lot. There is not much missing, and you understand that while the world may be going crazy, your world is good. The Nine of Cups shows that you are in a good place. The Devil strikes a bit of a sour note, as you could be feeling a bit tied down about an important relationship that feels very tight. The Angel Message is the Three of Earth, indicating the power of creativity.
AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY — 18 FEBRUARY)
Being on top of things and being financially secure are two things you always want. And that is the position for you, which gives you security and confidence to handle things well. You are the provider in many cases and the nurturer, which makes you quite a strong force to contend with. The Tower comes to shake your world and while it can be disruptive, it is also for the greater good. The Angel Message is The Magician, corresponding to Archangel Raziel.
PISCES (18 FEBRUARY — 20 MARCH)
There is the presence of a financially strong individual in your life who makes you feel secure about making different kinds of choices when it comes to family. The King of Pentacles shows the power that you have within your circle, and this is valuable when it comes to input. Which is why you don’t need to have a poverty mindset. The Five of Pentacles asks you to develop an abundance mindset to ensure you are always in plenty.