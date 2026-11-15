Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)
The advantage you have is the presence of a strong individual (The Emperor) who can guide you through difficult situations. This support is invaluable and you can rest assured that this will see you through all situations. The Five of Cups shows you to be feeling alone. If you can see the good instead of what is not there, you are on a good wicket. The Angel Message is the Seven of Water, which indicates you are facing a complex situation.
TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)
All that is happening and will happen is just and right. Justice card shows that there is a plan. Also, Justice in the big picture is something that might not be the same as you expect. The Death card comes to show changes and things being different, but only if this happens the way for all that you want can come in. The Angel Message is the Seven of Earth, where you can be assured that you have planted good seeds.
GEMINI (21 MAY — 21 JUNE)
If there is someone who lives with clarity and provides good inputs by the strength of experience, you could take inputs on important matters. The King of Swords could be a symbol of authority who knows how to deal with things. The Four of Swords shows that there are a few ideas going through your mind, but it will take about a month to show results. The Angel Message is the King of Water, who asks you to open your heart.
CANCER (21 JUNE — 23 JULY)
Things are going well as you are on top of things now. The Queen of Pentacles shows you are in a better financial position. This must be a relief to you. The Knight of Pentacles indicates your engagement with the younger lot, who help you with ideas for future projects. The Angel Message is The Chariot, corresponding to Archangel Metatron, which shows an important achievement. Self-discipline and willpower will go a long way and bring you public recognition.
LEO (23 JULY — 23 AUGUST)
Your carefree demeanour belies a strong person who has clarity about most things. The Fool card shows travel where all things are taken care of. But ensure things on the home front are taken care of. The Queen of Swords shows this gritty person who can demolish with arguments. And whether obviously or subtly, you are the person who leads things. The Angel Message is the Eight of Water, which shows a desire to move on. You could be searching for something meaningful.
VIRGO (23 AUGUST — 23 SEPTEMBER)
You want something that is unreachable and that is the frustrating part. The Four of Cups shows that you might even refuse any offer that could compensate, but you could be adamant about how things should be and how they ought to come to you. The Three of Cups shows you are also having a good time with friends and family and that is like a temporary fix. The Angel Message is the King of Air who asks you to speak confidently.
LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER — 23 OCTOBER)
The week ahead is all about work. This is a good thing, as not only will you multitask but also take on more that keeps coming your way. The Nine of Wands indicates many things coming along, but it would be good if you stuck to your core competence. The Three of Wands suggests travel for work or collaborations with companies outside of your place of residence. The Angel Message is the Page of Water, indicating a new person entering your life.
SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER — 22 NOVEMBER)
The Judgement card has come and that means it is time to pause, reflect and consider your words and actions. This is a time for introspection. If there are aberrations to this, then it is time to ask for forgiveness and show gratitude for all the good things in your life. The Ten of Swords shows you to be frustrated with the pace of things and a feeling of being pinned down. The Angel Message is The Empress, corresponding to Archangel Gabriel. This indicates abundance.
SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER — 22 DECEMBER)
The Four of Wands indicates a happy home life where all members are in sync with each other, with the promise of more members joining soon. This could be babies. Perhaps you have been waiting for this for a while now. The Star card indicates attention, limelight and spotlight on the women in your family, and that is something you are very happy with. The Angel Message is the Three of Air that hides great sadness. It is time to heal.
CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER — 20 JANUARY)
Try and keep your emotions under control – there are many things beyond your control. The Strength card comes to tell you that you are an infinite being and there is nothing you cannot deal with. The Wheel of Fortune brings cheer as things are now on the upward swing and you will find many things falling into place now. The Angel Message is Renewal, corresponding to Archangel Jeremiel. Time to review and evaluate. A favourable assessment of the facts is essential.
AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY — 18 FEBRUARY)
Clarity, focus and determination are the hallmarks of someone like you. The Three of Swords is a sure indication that you always think things through before you decide. That is good because emotional decisions often leave you feeling marginalised. The Six of Pentacles advises you to do charity. The Angel Message is the Knight of Water, where weddings and falling in love are part of your days. There are invitations to social events, but you also need to balance your emotions on such days.
PISCES (18 FEBRUARY — 20 MARCH)
The Knight of Wands is a sure indication of travel for work. This is also helmed by a younger person who has the drive, passion and the needed impetus to be able to take others along with him/her. The Two of Cups shows a happy relationship with a partner or a significant other, which brings harmony, similar goals and being on the same page on most things. The Angel Message is the Six of Fire, which shows victory.