Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)

All that is happening and will happen is just and right. Justice card shows that there is a plan. Also, Justice in the big picture is something that might not be the same as you expect. The Death card comes to show changes and things being different, but only if this happens the way for all that you want can come in. The Angel Message is the Seven of Earth, where you can be assured that you have planted good seeds.