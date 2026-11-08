Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER — 22 DECEMBER)

The King of Wands is a person who wants results and is the most driven person you have probably seen. This can be someone you know, or it could be you who has these qualities. Allow this person to lead for now. The Nine of Pentacles shows the women around you who are confident in every way, making your life stress-free. New projects are likely to come up. These are trend-setting and something you have been thinking about for a long time.