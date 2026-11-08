Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)
There is a strong purpose in getting what you want. The Five of Swords indicates that you don’t believe in allowing people to make the decision. The others may not even have an opening to protest. The Six of Cups shows you also being sought after and being the centre of attraction even as you help many people to feel good. If you are in a binding relationship, then step back to see what is making you feel claustrophobic.
TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)
The Ace of Swords indicates clarity with which you want to go ahead. The ideas are clear, and you put them in motion through words. As you consistently do this, you will ensure that they materialise. The Judgement card shows that gratitude and reviewing your actions are going to be the guidelines for further action. Gratitude makes things happen sooner than you expect. Be unemotional about decisions and make sure that you are not swayed by opinions and emotional prompts.
GEMINI (21 MAY — 21 JUNE)
You are in a binding relationship that feels non-negotiable. This is something that you cannot do without, nor be out of it. It is a relationship that has few holes to give it up. The Devil is a card that ensures that you keep going regardless of whether you like it or not. The Hanged Man shows up an issue that seems tricky. There is something you need to think outside the box. The trick is to have low expectations.
CANCER (21 JUNE — 23 JULY)
You can relax and enjoy the fruits of your labour. The Six of Pentacles indicates money accumulation and you are feeling rather pleased with what you have built up. The Six of Wands shows new work opportunities through youngsters you could be working with, and this is going in new directions. But through it all, you are in a hurry and frustrated, not allowing you to enjoy the good things present. You feel tied up and in a huge bind.
LEO (23 JULY — 23 AUGUST)
The Emperor shows the presence of a person who is like a king, and you tend to be the perfect partner. This Emperor-like person likes to lead, and that is a good thing. A lot of the cues are what you take from this person. The Ace of Cups shows you are in a good place emotionally and that makes you confident about yourself in the long run. Frustration about certain issues is there, which you need to make peace with.
VIRGO (23 AUGUST — 23 SEPTEMBER)
This is a time when you have to keep a tight grip on your emotions. The Temperance card appears to caution you to display your emotions through facial expressions or silent gestures. Remember, you are easy to read like a book. Try not to transfer your angst to others. The less you speak about it, the better. The Eight of Pentacles indicates hard work, and the money you make is good and steady. This can give you a feeling of security.
LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER — 23 OCTOBER)
There are going to be new avenues to monetise your skills. The Page of Pentacles shows that you will be considering new paths. This can extend beyond where you live – everything now is about going global. The Seven of Cups shows that if you have unrealistic expectations of people and situations, then disappointment is likely to follow. There is ambition and drive to keep all your interests alive. And most likely you will pursue most of them one by one.
SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER — 22 NOVEMBER)
The Ten of Swords indicates frustration and a feeling of being trapped in situations where you have zero control. Going with the flow and acceptance ensures that you are more peaceful and in a happier state of mind. You have many ideas, but you don’t seem to have an avenue to bring them to life. The Five of Pentacles shows a scarcity mindset that won’t bring you the abundance you are seeking. Be cautious while spending at a time like this.
SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER — 22 DECEMBER)
The King of Wands is a person who wants results and is the most driven person you have probably seen. This can be someone you know, or it could be you who has these qualities. Allow this person to lead for now. The Nine of Pentacles shows the women around you who are confident in every way, making your life stress-free. New projects are likely to come up. These are trend-setting and something you have been thinking about for a long time.
CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER — 20 JANUARY)
Running away from reality is not going to help. It would be better to stay and sort things out. The Eight of Cups shows a depletion of courage. This is when you want to escape from everything and hope you won’t be troubled so much being away from the hub of activities. The Strength card tells you to get a grip and deal with all that is being thrown your way. Keep the faith and be patient.
AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY — 18 FEBRUARY)
The Queen of Pentacles shows you to be on top of things when it comes to money and looking after people close to you. The financial security makes you confident. And this is something you like. It gives you a sense of power. The Chariot comes to say that all things are on the right track and that everything is going as per a plan. This cannot be reiterated enough – things are in place, and you are in on a good wicket.
PISCES (18 FEBRUARY — 20 MARCH)
There is travel, a move from the place of residence for you or for someone close to you. This will bring about a change in life because things that have remained a certain way until now will be different going forward. The Two of Wands indicates this. The Page of Cups shows new directions, work and moving forward on what you have been looking for. Avoid arguments, for they can escalate in a big way if you don’t keep calm.