Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)
The Ace of Cups indicates renewed strength with opportunities coming along. The support of the Universe is strong, and things will come about mystically. This also shows a great degree of emotional stability that enables you to make good decisions. The Eight of Pentacles shows hard work and money being earned in the process. You stay on it till the results are achieved. The Angel Message is the Ace of Water that shows the resurgence of a relationship. There is spiritual growth.
TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)
It is easy to see how valued you are. The Six of Cups confirms it, and this is something you know. You are sought after by the elderly who find you calming. Contrary to that is the Five of Wands, which shows you to be in a hostile mood and picking up arguments. The Angel Message is the Five of Fire that shows people have competing goals as you. That gets you into bothersome details and conflict with them.
GEMINI (21 MAY — 21 JUNE)
You would want to hide from the world and keep to yourself. This can also be the effect of the movement of the Moon, which makes mood swings common. The Eight of Cups shows this. The Chariot indicates that most things are going on the right track. While it may not feel like that, this is what it is. The Angel Message is the Awakening, corresponding to Archangel Gabriel, who asks you to look at things from a different perspective.
CANCER (21 JUNE — 23 JULY)
What you need now is Strength and that is the card drawn first. Everything depends on how you handle issues. You must remember that what goes down will come up. The Four of Cups shows that you don’t take all that is being offered to you. You either think it’s not worth it or too far beyond your reach. The Angel Message is the Five of Air, which tells you of an unwise choice. Learn what you can from this situation.
LEO (23 JULY — 23 AUGUST)
You are in a generous mood- not just with money but also with feelings and compliments. The Six of Pentacles shows that you help others without hesitation and that is something that makes you feel good about everything else. The Knight of Pentacles shows you to be in alignment with another person. The Angel Message is The World, corresponding to Archangel Michael, where there is gratitude. Also, there is a job well done and the path of enlightenment is opening.
VIRGO (23 AUGUST — 23 SEPTEMBER)
The relationship between you and a significant other is good now. The Two of Cups shows emotional wounds being calmed down with the presence and support of this person. The King of Swords has to do with the presence of a strong individual who is a force in your life, and you tend to do what this person suggests. The Angel Message is the Five of Earth, which shows fears surrounding money. Here is where wisdom to accept help from others helps.
LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER — 23 OCTOBER)
The Fool card comes to tell you to be a bit carefree, as the usual things in life will keep going up and down. It asks you to set aside your worries and go exploring! Maybe getting a puppy might help you feel more loved. The Ace of Wands shows passion and the mindset to become successful. The Universe will support all that you decide to do. The Angel Message is the Ace of Air, where new ideas come about.
SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER — 22 NOVEMBER)
The preoccupation with the younger lot is intense - you could be a teacher or a parent, where you will be involved with such people who are doing well for themselves. The Page of Wands shows ambition, passion and drive to achieve the best. The King of Cups indicates the presence of an emotionally stable person who supports you. The Angel Message is the Queen of Earth, where you are asked to make time for others. Take a sensible approach.
SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER — 22 DECEMBER)
Consequences of your actions are going to manifest in your life. Anything you have done or said will have its outcomes and become evident to you. The card Judgement asks to introspect to see how you are living. The Two of Pentacles shows an economic drive where spending is being curtailed. You are taking stock in a way about finances also. The Angel Message is Unity, corresponding to Archangel Sandalphon, which supports traditional viewpoints and methods.
CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER — 20 JANUARY)
The Empress card suggests strength. This is a person who holds varied aspects and people together and makes a cohesive whole to ensure stability. This is also a sign of fertility so there could be a baby on the way for someone in the family or close circle of friends. The Nine of Swords shows anxiety and the burden of being everyone’s strong person. The Angel Message is The Moon corresponding to Archangel Haniel that gives you important psychic insights.
AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY — 18 FEBRUARY)
This week will bring you good news regarding children. The Sun card comes to show additions to the family -either through pets or babies. It also shows that there are many things to feel good about. The Star card augurs attention in your chosen area of competence. The Angel Message is the Page of Air, where you are presented with challenging information. There could be delays to plans. If you do have to speak the truth, do so with tact.
PISCES (18 FEBRUARY — 20 MARCH)
Someone close to you is on a journey of discovery. The Knight of Wands is indicative of this, as these people will be going on to better their lot with studies or work-related activities. And they will do this with the spirit of a warrior. The Page of Swords is indicative of someone who brims with good ideas, making things easier for you. The Angel Message is the Eight of Air, where there is an illusion of being trapped, but you are not.