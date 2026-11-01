Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

CANCER (21 JUNE — 23 JULY)

What you need now is Strength and that is the card drawn first. Everything depends on how you handle issues. You must remember that what goes down will come up. The Four of Cups shows that you don’t take all that is being offered to you. You either think it’s not worth it or too far beyond your reach. The Angel Message is the Five of Air, which tells you of an unwise choice. Learn what you can from this situation.