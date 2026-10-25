Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)
The family scenario seems to be a happy one -where all members are on the same page and there is harmony. The Ten of Cups shows good energy around family. The Five of Cups shows some discord over the inclusion aspect by the extended family. You tend to look at who does not talk to you instead of those who make much of you. It is a possibility that someone you loved and lost is making a comeback into your life.
TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)
Don’t have unrealistic expectations of life. You will be disappointed if you continue to do that. The Seven of Cups is an indication of this, and this can lead to heartache. The High Priestess comes to tell you that these are the life lessons you have come to learn. You could also be relearning skills you have forgotten about. The health karma is coming from other lifetimes also - put an end to it by doing exercises and food control.
GEMINI (21 MAY — 21 JUNE)
Work opportunities are high and this is a time to put it into action. The Eight of Wands is an indication of this - it also means you are capable of doing many things at the same time. The Four of Cups shows the emotional quotient that provides you some degree of stability. It also means you mostly tend to be on an even keel. In some lifetimes, you could have been restricted badly. This makes you hesitant to go out on your own.
CANCER (21 JUNE — 23 JULY)
You are being sought after in terms of work. The Six of Cups shows increased interaction with people, especially elders who enjoy your company. And these good gestures could be around your neighbourhood. The Two of Swords shows you to be in two minds, either about an idea you have or about being undecided about simple things. In a past life, it is possible you were a mother of two and could have decided that one experience was enough.
LEO (23 JULY — 23 AUGUST)
The Hierophant leads you to learn academic courses and life lessons. This is the time when you are doing all of this in some way or the other. The Hierophant ensures that you are not walking alone. The Ten of Pentacles affords you financial freedom and abundance. You are secure because this part of life is fully taken care of. It is a possibility that in a past life you were a native American. That could be your connection with the present-day US.
VIRGO (23 AUGUST — 23 SEPTEMBER)
When it comes to work, you are very driven and focused. You tend to work a lot more with people much younger than you. There is also travel, and that could somehow turn into a work trip. The Six of Wands shows this, and the Knight of Pentacles indicates that young people are the ones who will bring in the money. Again, travel is indicated. You could be an old soul with great wisdom. There is an inner knowing.
LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER — 23 OCTOBER)
The Two of Cups shows a harmonious relationship with your significant other, and there is togetherness. Keep it this way as it contributes to a sense of well-being. The Knight of Cups shows that new work is being explored, and this will take you to another level. Do everything like the nature of water - go with the flow. In past life, you could have been alone, even as a child. So your associations with people have a touch of detachment.
SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER — 22 NOVEMBER)
New directions and unexplored areas come up as you navigate work life. This change is essential for growth and for your understanding of the world. The Page of Pentacles shows that while all this is happening, there will be a tendency to work with younger people. You are also taken care of by either a spouse or someone who ensures you reach your goal. The father wound is high, which also shows loss of parenting from other births as well. Inner child healing will help greatly.
SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER — 22 DECEMBER)
The Magician ensures you do everything with great elan, and there is hardly anything you cannot do. You possess the skills and are also capable of taking charge. The Knight of Cups shows you to be looking in a new direction to expand and to bring in fresh things into the workspace. This cannot happen if you are not like a magician. It is a possibility that you have descended from the Greco-Roman tradition either in the gene pattern or in the work ethic.
CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER — 20 JANUARY)
As the Justice card comes, you are assured of the right things happening, delayed perhaps but not denied. The Justice card asks you to be fair in all your dealings. The Two of Cups shows a happy situation when it comes to your partner, where harmony and common goals are prevalent, making for a good environment. Probably many births travel could have been the key factor. Travelling can also be tiresome, and this time you could be putting down roots with a vengeance.
AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY — 18 FEBRUARY)
Most of the cards pulled for those born under this sign have to do with the mind. The Ace of Swords shows clarity when it comes to doing things your way. The Three of Swords is about the mind, which tends to doubt your wisdom. And that is something where you have learned to let the head rule over your heart. Your life in the biblical era could have been hard, but you have toiled with great satisfaction.
PISCES (18 FEBRUARY — 20 MARCH)
Amazing that two cards indicate the strength of character and thoughts. The Ace of Wands shows career goals for yourself. The Universe helps you with more work that brings the limelight to what you do. And more such opportunities will come along. The Ace of Swords makes you unemotional when it comes to making big decisions. You could have strong associations with farms in one lifetime. This is reflected in the vast spaces and quietude you seem to prefer now.