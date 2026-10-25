Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

GEMINI (21 MAY — 21 JUNE)

Work opportunities are high and this is a time to put it into action. The Eight of Wands is an indication of this - it also means you are capable of doing many things at the same time. The Four of Cups shows the emotional quotient that provides you some degree of stability. It also means you mostly tend to be on an even keel. In some lifetimes, you could have been restricted badly. This makes you hesitant to go out on your own.