Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)
The Three of Pentacles is an indication that things are being built- could be trust, a house, office space or just relationships. But it could take three to four months to show results. The Six of Wands shows that most things in your life are going on without you rocking the boat – sometimes you are tempted to change things. The Angel Message is the Ten of Air, which indicates the end of a difficult situation. Embrace the change.
TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)
It looks like you are waiting for things to happen. Ideas are there and there is clarity about how things should be. This is the Four of Swords showing all this. The Seven of Pentacles is indicative of money being in accumulation and that you are on a good wicket on this aspect. The Angel Message is the Two of Water, where a relationship grows stronger. There is also much forgiveness to do, as there is a positive resolution of a conflict.
GEMINI (21 MAY — 21 JUNE)
Are you refusing to see help and support being offered to you? You could be thinking it to be very small or just not worth your time. Sometimes that is how opportunities come - in an innocuous manner, which then turns into something big. Four of Cups is showing this aspect. The Three of Wands suggests travel overseas and this could be largely work-related. The Angel Message is the Six of Water, which could trigger memories from your history or childhood.
CANCER (21 JUNE — 23 JULY)
The Page of Cups shows new directions, and if you're in the workforce, new opportunities are coming up. This potential is very high, so if there are ideas about that, strike now. The Ten of Cups shows a happy family life and environment. There’s peace and contentment on that front, so try to keep it this way. The Angel Message is The Lovers corresponding to Archangel Raphael, which indicates intimate relationships. Do weigh your decisions before you put them out.
LEO (23 JULY — 23 AUGUST)
Keep your ideas and thoughts to yourself and don’t believe in confiding in anyone – even to family members for fear of being ridiculed. So what happens is that many would think you are secretive about your plans. The Chariot shows you are doing a lot of moving around, but all in good ways. The Angel Message is The Star, corresponding to Archangel Jophiel, which indicates happy times. Now is the time to make long-term plans. You are on the right path.
VIRGO (23 AUGUST — 23 SEPTEMBER)
The Wheel of Fortune shows a turn for the better. Things you want are coming together and you are feeling that bad times are behind and you are going ahead. The Six of Pentacles shows that you are giving a lot. It could also be many occasions where you must spend money. The Angel Message is the Six of Air, where things are looking up. It is the end of a difficult situation. You could be taking a trip soon.
LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER — 23 OCTOBER)
You are facing hostility and arguments at work. The Five of Wands shows a difficult time at work. You find it difficult to stomach the poor work of those around you. The Six of Cups shows you to be a sought-after person. This is also because of your bright personality and only those who live with you know the mood swings. The Angel Message is The Emperor, corresponding to Archangel Michael, showing structure and discipline. There are also leadership qualities.
SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER — 22 NOVEMBER)
The appearance of The Hermit shows that you want to be left alone. There is a feeling of not wanting to deal with people. You also feel alone in a crowd. However, you must know that the divine walks with you all the time. The Three of Swords shows clarity, which is a blessing. There are ideas which you want to implement. The Angel Message is The Magician, corresponding to Archangel Raziel, which tells you that you are ready to implement what you want.
SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER — 22 DECEMBER)
Cut back on expenses and spend only on what is necessary. The Two of Pentacles is indicating this and cautions you to think before you spend. The Five of Cups shows you are feeling lonesome and not able to look at the good things in your life. The Angel Message is the Two of Earth, which shows that there are too many things going on all at once. Decide on pending things and a more playful approach would make things easier.
CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER — 20 JANUARY)
Travel and new directions are indicated with the Two of Wands showing up. There are overseas connections that are up for consideration. The Knight of Wands complements the Two of Wands with renewed passion and drive to get things done as per the opportunities being presented. The Angel Message is the Queen of Fire, where it is time to stretch your wings and fly. Don’t underestimate yourself and now is also the time to assert your independence and creativity.
AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY — 18 FEBRUARY)
Being together and in togetherness is something you enjoy, and this is also because of understanding. The Two of Cups shows this very well. There is also emotional stability in such relationships. But for yourself, you are frustrated and feeling tied down to many things. The Eight of Swords shows this. The Angel Message is the Knight of Earth, where it is time to buckle down and get things done. Honour your commitments. There is a Guardian Angel helping you.
PISCES (18 FEBRUARY — 20 MARCH)
The Five of Pentacles shows that you are not confident about finances. It could be because there has been a lot of spending and you are worried that there won’t be much for the future. But when you have an abundant mindset, you will never lack any money. The Three of Wands indicates overseas travel. The Angel Message is The Sun, which indicates that there are wonderful times ahead. You are succeeding in ways you never dreamed about.