Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)

The Three of Pentacles is an indication that things are being built- could be trust, a house, office space or just relationships. But it could take three to four months to show results. The Six of Wands shows that most things in your life are going on without you rocking the boat – sometimes you are tempted to change things. The Angel Message is the Ten of Air, which indicates the end of a difficult situation. Embrace the change.

TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)

It looks like you are waiting for things to happen. Ideas are there and there is clarity about how things should be. This is the Four of Swords showing all this. The Seven of Pentacles is indicative of money being in accumulation and that you are on a good wicket on this aspect. The Angel Message is the Two of Water, where a relationship grows stronger. There is also much forgiveness to do, as there is a positive resolution of a conflict.