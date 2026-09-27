Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)
The Knight of Cups suggests travel in search of new things and ideas. It also shows emotional stability, which helps when it comes to making decisions. The Fool card tells you to take it easy, loosen the collar a bit and be carefree. Life is also meant to be enjoyed. The Angel Message is The Star corresponding to Archangel Jophiel. It is happy times, and now is the time to make optimistic long-term plans. You are on the right path.
TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)
Your home is a haven and there is peace that gives you space to be the way you want to be. Happy family circumstances prevail. The High Priestess comes to tell you that you could be getting into learning mode. This is also a time when you need to get ahead in the fields you are engaged with. The Angel Message is The Lovers, corresponding to Archangel Raphael, which points to intimate relationships. But do carefully weigh your decisions.
GEMINI (21 MAY — 21 JUNE)
There is a toughness about you that comes with clarity and focus of direction. You are a leader who knows how to keep the flock together. Many come to you for clarity. The Six of Swords shows a sort of resignation to your lot, as rocking the boat will bring in too many changes. The Angel Message is the Two of Water, which shows how a relationship continues to grow closer. There is a lot of forgiving to do.
CANCER (21 JUNE — 23 JULY)
There is a strong person in your life whom you look up to. The King of Swords is a good asset as there is direction, clear thinking and ideas. But the Five of Wands shows arguments and hostility despite good suggestions. You could be smarting under some comments which you deep down feel could be true. The Angel Message is the Ten of Air, which signifies the end of difficult situations.
LEO (23 JULY — 23 AUGUST)
Things would be feeling right. The Chariot shows that you are someone who tries to do the right thing. The Three of Swords shows firmness of purpose, which you put into action without too many emotions getting in the way. The Angel Message is the King of Water, where you are asked to open your heart to those around you. Now is the time to take trustworthy and heartfelt advice. It would do you good to do more charity work.
VIRGO (23 AUGUST — 23 SEPTEMBER)
Money matters are playing an important role. Not that it did not before, but now you understand the advantages of austerity. And also not spending indiscriminately. The Four of Pentacles is showing this mindset. The Eight of Swords shows you to be in a frustrated state where you feel nothing is working for you. A lot of it is self-imposed. The Angel Message is the Five of Earth, showing fears surrounding money. Have the wisdom to accept help from others.
LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER — 23 OCTOBER)
This is a time for gratitude as the Universe is helping you so much. The Judgement card tells this and this powerful practice will only draw more things. This also means that you look at the good things. The Two of Swords shows indecision and wavering thoughts that cannot help in decision-making. Just pick one of any options presented to you. The Angel Message is Life Experience, which corresponds to Archangel Chamuel. There is a significant life event.
SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER — 22 NOVEMBER)
Introspection is an important activity when you could be at a crossroads about your plans. It is also payback time for deeds done. Everything has a consequence. Judgement card points to this. The Two of Swords shows a mind that keeps going back and forth. Also, you could be having two ideas that you would want to pursue but are not sure which one will pan out. The Angel Message is the Four of Earth that tells you to be cautious with money.
SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER — 22 DECEMBER)
Being the centre of attention will be the norm. The Star card shows that you are being regarded like a star. The King of Wands is someone who has a strong presence in work and could be a mentor when you need advice. This can make you feel overshadowed. The Angel Message is the Ten of Earth, which points out to a happy family life. Financial security is assured, and it is all about finding magic in little things.
CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER — 20 JANUARY)
The Strength card tells you to keep emotions under control for proper functioning. As long as you do this, you can handle anything. Keep the beast under a leash so that you come across as someone who has a head on their shoulders. The Ten of Pentacles brings to the fore money and power. The Angel Message is the Nine of Fire that tells you not to give up. Protect that which you have created. Have courage and believe in yourself.
AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY — 18 FEBRUARY)
The Page of Swords shows the intensity of the younger lot to come up with ideas and suggestions to make a difference to the work being done. The Knight of Pentacles shows the preoccupation with the younger lot who are exploring and situations that bring in the money. New ventures, collaborations are on the cards. The Angel Message is the Queen of Water, which shows relationships developing to new levels. Trust your intuition.
PISCES (18 FEBRUARY — 20 MARCH)
You are confronting a situation that demands a solution. The Hanged Man points to such a complex situation And this must be done without stepping on sensitive toes. The Ten of Wands shows you to be stressed with work, family life, and the expectations of those around you. The Angel Message is the Ten of Water, which points to a rewarding family life. Your emotional and material needs are met. You are blessed with trustworthy relationships.