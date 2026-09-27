Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)

The Knight of Cups suggests travel in search of new things and ideas. It also shows emotional stability, which helps when it comes to making decisions. The Fool card tells you to take it easy, loosen the collar a bit and be carefree. Life is also meant to be enjoyed. The Angel Message is The Star corresponding to Archangel Jophiel. It is happy times, and now is the time to make optimistic long-term plans. You are on the right path.

TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)

Your home is a haven and there is peace that gives you space to be the way you want to be. Happy family circumstances prevail. The High Priestess comes to tell you that you could be getting into learning mode. This is also a time when you need to get ahead in the fields you are engaged with. The Angel Message is The Lovers, corresponding to Archangel Raphael, which points to intimate relationships. But do carefully weigh your decisions.