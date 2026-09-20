Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)

While you are the nurturer, the provider and the glue that holds family and friends together (Nine of Pentacles), there is also pressure. While you have the importance of being the central figure in your surroundings, you must keep your emotions under control and not get agitated when things don’t go your way. The Strength card tells you to control and not give in to venting. The work of the younger lot will take a bit of your time.

TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)

Things are looking good as the Lovers’ car bring in harmony and friendship. It is also a time to relook at long-term friendships and see how you can infuse new life into them. The Three of Swords makes you think logically, which is more productive when it comes to ideas and clarity of purpose. Work-wise, there are multiple things you can do – ensure you take them up one by one instead of tackling them all at once.