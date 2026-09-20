Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)
While you are the nurturer, the provider and the glue that holds family and friends together (Nine of Pentacles), there is also pressure. While you have the importance of being the central figure in your surroundings, you must keep your emotions under control and not get agitated when things don’t go your way. The Strength card tells you to control and not give in to venting. The work of the younger lot will take a bit of your time.
TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)
Things are looking good as the Lovers’ car bring in harmony and friendship. It is also a time to relook at long-term friendships and see how you can infuse new life into them. The Three of Swords makes you think logically, which is more productive when it comes to ideas and clarity of purpose. Work-wise, there are multiple things you can do – ensure you take them up one by one instead of tackling them all at once.
GEMINI (21 MAY — 21 JUNE)
Feeling lonely and withdrawn from the world is a passing phase. The Five of Cups shows you look at things that are not there instead of the plenty that surrounds you. You probably are in the best environment, but cannot enjoy it. The Ace of Swords shows you to be clear about what you want. You know what to do and are sure about your moves. Changes are coming, and you need to be prepared for that.
CANCER (21 JUNE — 23 JULY)
Ambitious with plenty of skills and passion to do good work. You can do it all, but there are time limitations. Take one thing and do that with utmost concentration before you move to the next. The Nine of Wands shows this, while the Star card that comes indicates your star-like qualities. You can shine like one and be perceived as someone to emulate. Whatever you are thinking about is going to take about three to four months to show results.
LEO (23 JULY — 23 AUGUST)
This is a stressful week where you will be concerned with the lives of your children. The Seven of Swords shows secrecy and a tendency to procrastinate by others, and things will be done without much sharing – this makes you a bit wary of the events. The Knight of Wands is open about directions being taken and you are more in sync with this person’s activity. Everybody around you is feeling the weight of the work they carry around.
VIRGO (23 AUGUST — 23 SEPTEMBER)
It is not a week that will make you feel comfortable. The Seven of Wands indicates hostility and behaviours that feel like you are in the opposite camp. You tend to reject suggestions that you feel are not worth pursuing. For all you know, they might work well, but you need to put aside your perceptions to be able to see value in them. That is the Four of Cups, which makes you emotionally vulnerable. Juggling with the available sources also causes stress.
LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER — 23 OCTOBER)
New additions to your family are likely, and this will bring joy. The Sun card shows attention and a bright phase that will make you do better in your life than you have been. Early morning sun can enhance your physical system too. Right now, you are debating between two ideas, and you are wondering which to choose. Whatever you pick will be the right one. That is the Two of Swords. You are like a queen no matter what challenges you face.
SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER — 22 NOVEMBER)
It is a good phase - family togetherness, and money to spend and to spare for others too. The Nine of Cups shows you are emotionally in a good space when it comes to close people. Most things are in place and most boxes are ticked. The Chariot indicates journeys that are for your growth. Most of them are related to the work you do. There is money from family sources- it makes you secure and gives you a cushion.
SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER — 22 DECEMBER)
You are clear on what you do and are like a mentor to those who need guidance and direction. The King of Swords is good with ideas and is like a leader who shines the light on many things. The Empress shows the presence of a strong person who could be the female energy who not only provides but also nurtures life around you. For now, there is no rocking the boat as far as binding relationships are concerned.
CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER — 20 JANUARY)
You feel like you are going into battle and that you must win. The Knight of Swords indicates that you are in fight mode, making it stressful at times. It can be a good thing too because sometimes only this technique works. The Magician is someone who can achieve anything should one put the mind to it. You have the skills to achieve what you decide. Decisions are delayed because of a wavering mind, and that makes others impatient.
AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY — 18 FEBRUARY)
Not an easy time as you grapple with the lives of those close to you. Each one has an issue that you cannot do much about, but as you helplessly watch, it drains you a lot. The Knight of Pentacles has to do with either your child or someone young close to you as they navigate life. The King of Cups shows the presence of a strong individual who keeps you emotionally stable. But the frustration of delays makes you feel pinned down.
PISCES (18 FEBRUARY — 20 MARCH)
You are in a state of sadness and feeling under the weather emotionally. The Moon card comes to show the mind being overloaded and bothering you. You have to remain calm to beat the vagaries of a restless mind. The Two of Pentacles shows preoccupation with bills. You must make judgements about what is needed compared to indulgences. You are not open to suggestions for company, help or anything to do to keep you in a happy space.