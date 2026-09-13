Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)
The Five of Swords indicates hostile behaviour in competition and toward those with different ideas. And you tend to tell them in a brutal manner that theirs are not going to work, and it ends up damaging relationships and a cordial environment. The Judgement card tells you to show gratitude and a compassionate approach in such circumstances. The Angel Message is the Four of Air, where you are told take a vacation. Allow time before deciding. Meditation will help.
TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)
You are dealing with a complicated situation that seems to be defying a solution. But there is one that needs to be more out of the box rather than the usual way of trying to find closure to it. The Hanged Man is here to tell you that. Justice card comes to say Justice is delayed, not denied. What is yours will find you. The Angel Message is the Seven of Air, where you need to look at your plans and revise them.
GEMINI (21 MAY — 21 JUNE)
It’s a stressful time where everything seems to be hiding its true nature. The Nine of Swords shows overthinking and a lot of self-doubt that can be crippling. Don’t react too much to all this. This could also be the effect of The Moon, which is also the card that has come up. Mood swings are part of the process. The Angel Message is the King of Earth, which also shows a successful time. Accept all opportunities that come your way.
CANCER (21 JUNE — 23 JULY)
The Ace of Wands denotes ambitions, drive and creativity, making you a person to contend with. There is plenty of work coming and you are handling it with confidence and a lot of it is through the reputation you have built up over the years. The Seven of Pentacles shows that if this is the trend, then you will have enough money that becomes your safety net. The Angel Message is the Nine of Water, where wishes are most likely to come true.
LEO (23 JULY — 23 AUGUST)
You would like to do many things and all of them are great if implemented. However, it is not possible to do everything at the same time. You will have to pick one to pursue. The Three of Swords shows you to be practical and down to earth when it counts. With this approach, you should be able to work out a good schedule. The Angel Message is Release, corresponding to Archangel Azrael. It also signifies the end of a situation.
VIRGO (23 AUGUST — 23 SEPTEMBER)
Right now, you want to avoid people and social set-ups. The Eight of Cups shows a desire to run away from crowds and be in some quiet place. The Ace of Cups also shows an emotional fulfilment in your own company. It also helps you to function better. The Universe is supporting you in your endeavours. The Angel Message is the Four of Fire, where you are seeking contentment, peace and abundance. There is also a successful completion of a project.
LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER — 23 OCTOBER)
The King of Swords shows a person who is your lifeline. There is strength, support and a calm approach to any issue that could come up. The Empress emphasises the current strong positioning of your own self. You are the nurturer, the life giver and someone who can be leaned upon. The Angel Message is The Hermit, where you are asked to spend time in quiet meditation. This life for you is one of self-discovery and spirituality.
SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER — 22 NOVEMBER)
You have someone who looks after you. It could be a spouse or a partner and while it might not be a perfect relationship, it is enduring and not something you want to change right now. The Six of Swords is an indication of this. The Ace of Swords shows clarity. The Angel Message is The Dreamer, corresponding to Archangel Metatron, who asks you to take a leap of faith and follow your dreams. Unexpected opportunities could come up.
SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER — 22 DECEMBER)
The primary relationship in your life – which could be a spouse or somebody significant – is going well, and there is much harmony. The Two of Cups shows the emotional calmness of being in such company. You are in a happy place, and this is something that keeps you going. The Angel Message is the Two of Fire, which shows that you have come into your own. There are new partnerships or contracts on the anvil and you continue to move forward.
CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER — 20 JANUARY)
All you want to do is to keep away from people and situations that stress you out. The Eight of Cups shows this. The more you try to run away, the more you are resisting what is placed in front of you. The Ten of Swords shows much angst and frustration surrounding you. It makes you immobile too. The Angel Message is the King of Water, where you are asked to open your heart to those around you. Do charity work.
AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY — 18 FEBRUARY)
The preoccupation is with the youngsters in your life; it could be children and they are trend-setting in ways that keep you interested in their work. This is a World you love being around to learn and to adapt. This is the Page of Wands indicating all this. The Emperor is a person who needs a lot of attention. The Angel Message is the Knight of Earth, which asks you to buckle down and get things done. Honour your commitments.
PISCES (18 FEBRUARY — 20 MARCH)
There is overseas travel coming up, either for pleasure or work. The Three of Wands shows looking in directions that you might not have done till now. These are things that bring in the new even without aspiring for it. The Two of Pentacles shows the care you need to give to your spending habits. The Angel Message is the Two of Earth, where too much is going on. There is a need to decide, so consider a playful approach to this.