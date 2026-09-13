Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)

The Five of Swords indicates hostile behaviour in competition and toward those with different ideas. And you tend to tell them in a brutal manner that theirs are not going to work, and it ends up damaging relationships and a cordial environment. The Judgement card tells you to show gratitude and a compassionate approach in such circumstances. The Angel Message is the Four of Air, where you are told take a vacation. Allow time before deciding. Meditation will help.

TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)

You are dealing with a complicated situation that seems to be defying a solution. But there is one that needs to be more out of the box rather than the usual way of trying to find closure to it. The Hanged Man is here to tell you that. Justice card comes to say Justice is delayed, not denied. What is yours will find you. The Angel Message is the Seven of Air, where you need to look at your plans and revise them.