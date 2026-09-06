Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)
The Ace of Wands shows increased work and new avenues of monetising the kind of work you do. New paths open, and that is what you have been looking for, and this is something that happens naturally and without too much fuss. A new direction opens. The Moon will make you doubt things even if it is all above board. The Angel Message is the Queen of Fire, where you are asked to fly high. Don’t underestimate yourself. Assert your independence and creativity.
TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)
You are thinking like a pro rather than someone with emotions and feelings all mixed up. You are working on things with logic and being emotion-free when it comes to getting what you want. The Three of Swords is an indication of this. The World card shows all things are in order and you are in a good place. The Angel Message is the Ten of Water, where there is a happy family life. Your emotional and material needs are being met.
GEMINI (21 MAY — 21 JUNE)
Most of you can look forward to a good week, with the cards Wheel of Fortune and Ten of Cups showing good times. The Wheel of Fortune indicates great improvement in things that were troublesome till now. The Ten of Cups shows an amicable family life where each one is on the same page. The Angel Message is the King of Air, where you can speak your mind with confidence. This card also indicates a brilliant, impartial and diplomatic person.
CANCER (21 JUNE — 23 JULY)
The time has come when you will be given a lot of attention. You will also be in the thick of things, where you will pay attention to people, especially the elderly. The Six of Cups indicates all this. The plans you want to put into action are going to take about four months to show results. This is the Four of Swords indicating this. The Angel Message is the Queen of Earth, which is asking you to make time.
LEO (23 JULY — 23 AUGUST)
If you are a woman, you are on top of things.
It is a good week. When it comes to nurturing and deciding what is good for those around you. The Queen of Pentacles is a supplementary card that adds to your aura, leadership qualities and the knowledge you possess on most things. The Angel Message is the Eight of Water, which shows a desire to move on and search for something meaningful. There is spiritual and emotional growth.
VIRGO (23 AUGUST — 23 SEPTEMBER)
Charity and doing good for people are uppermost in your mind. The Six of Pentacles shows this aspect along with the desire to make money. There are many who are dependent on you, and you fulfil all that despite how difficult it may be. The Magician shows the capability of being able to do anything you set your mind to. The Angel Message is the Ace of Fire, which is an exciting new opportunity awaiting. There is career advancement as well.
LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER — 23 OCTOBER)
You are blessed with great clarity and drive, especially when it comes to what you want to do. The Ace of Swords indicates your strong character and how you will go after what you want in a good way. The Eight of Pentacles shows money flow because of hard work and diligence towards what you do. The Angel Message is the Page of Earth that brings good news about financial matters. You also want to do more challenging things.
SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER — 22 NOVEMBER)
You have bonds that you are neither able to cut nor bear sometimes. The Devil comes to show that while you are dutiful and do the right things, you are feeling claustrophobic about many relationships that seem to go on and on. But on the good side, the Ten of Pentacles shows money flow, and you will receive money through family sources. The Angel Message is the Five of Water, which shows things not turning out in the way you hoped.
SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER — 22 DECEMBER)
You are surrounded by strong women, and if you are one, then this is also how you are being perceived. The Queen of Swords is someone who has great clarity and clear sight ahead about how things need to be done. The Temperance card comes to prepare you for being patient. The Angel Message is the Eight of Earth, which says skilled work will be rewarded. It is also in your favour to learn all there is to know about a topic.
CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER — 20 JANUARY)
The Empress card shows someone who is very much on top of things and kind of a commander in the scheme of things. This person drives things forward, including the way people behave and work. There is also kindness and nurturing while doing all this. The Five of Pentacles shows the mindset of lack rather than abundance. The Angel Message is the Knight of Air that tells you events can occur with great speed. Take time to carefully review options.
AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY - 18 FEBRUARY)
You possess star qualitiesthe only problem is that the others should also see them. And that is the tragedy where you are more than most people, but this is not a factor recognised by most. The Star card comes to tell you that so long. The Five of Cups indicates isolation, being alienated and feeling like you are on your own. The Angel Message is Strength, corresponding to Archangel Ariel, which shows great strength. Forgiveness and compassion are the way forward.
PISCES (18 FEBRUARY — 20 MARCH)
The Hermit comes to show that you are ploughing a lonely path- it need not be evident to all others. However, the Divine walks with you, and that will take you far. The Two of Wands indicates travel and going overseas – it could be work or something to bring new work home. The Angel Message is the Three of Water, which shows celebrations - it can be a wedding or a birth announcement. This is a time to enjoy yourself.