Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER — 22 NOVEMBER)

You have bonds that you are neither able to cut nor bear sometimes. The Devil comes to show that while you are dutiful and do the right things, you are feeling claustrophobic about many relationships that seem to go on and on. But on the good side, the Ten of Pentacles shows money flow, and you will receive money through family sources. The Angel Message is the Five of Water, which shows things not turning out in the way you hoped.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER — 22 DECEMBER)

You are surrounded by strong women, and if you are one, then this is also how you are being perceived. The Queen of Swords is someone who has great clarity and clear sight ahead about how things need to be done. The Temperance card comes to prepare you for being patient. The Angel Message is the Eight of Earth, which says skilled work will be rewarded. It is also in your favour to learn all there is to know about a topic.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER — 20 JANUARY)

The Empress card shows someone who is very much on top of things and kind of a commander in the scheme of things. This person drives things forward, including the way people behave and work. There is also kindness and nurturing while doing all this. The Five of Pentacles shows the mindset of lack rather than abundance. The Angel Message is the Knight of Air that tells you events can occur with great speed. Take time to carefully review options.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY - 18 FEBRUARY)

You possess star qualitiesthe only problem is that the others should also see them. And that is the tragedy where you are more than most people, but this is not a factor recognised by most. The Star card comes to tell you that so long. The Five of Cups indicates isolation, being alienated and feeling like you are on your own. The Angel Message is Strength, corresponding to Archangel Ariel, which shows great strength. Forgiveness and compassion are the way forward.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY — 20 MARCH)

The Hermit comes to show that you are ploughing a lonely path- it need not be evident to all others. However, the Divine walks with you, and that will take you far. The Two of Wands indicates travel and going overseas – it could be work or something to bring new work home. The Angel Message is the Three of Water, which shows celebrations - it can be a wedding or a birth announcement. This is a time to enjoy yourself.