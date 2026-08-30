Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)

This could be a time, especially if you are married or in a committed relationship, when things feel a bit claustrophobic and draining. The bond could feel like you are bound, with no escape. The Devil card shows this, while the Six of Cups indicates that you are popular and very sought after for your nature and especially with the elderly, you are a pleasure to be with. The Angel Message is the Two of Air, where you are unwilling to decide.

TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)

It does feel lonely when you see people around you. The Hermit indicates a time of seclusion and dealing with things on your own. The Hermit, however, may appear alone, but the divine walks alongside. The Five of Pentacles indicates a poverty mindset. There is plenty for you. Develop an abundant mindset. The Angel Message is The Sun, corresponding to Archangel Uriel, who tells you that there is a happy outcome. New ideas that will lead to success soon.