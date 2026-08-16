Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER — 23 OCTOBER)

The Page of Cups shows someone who is dear to you and their work and new directions. You are supportive and want new directions. The Queen of Wands shows you to be ambitious in a quiet manner, but ensuring that you get what you want. Questions to ask yourselfis it tempting for you to curse people when you are angry? Do not curse, no matter how tempting. Words are magic and they are powerful. They come true and you will regret what you said.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER — 22 NOVEMBER)

Emotionally, you are in a better space and this can continue provided you put yourself ahead of others’ needs. The Ace of Cups shows there are opportunities and avenues opening for you and you need to take advantage. Strengthen your Moon by paying obeisance to it every now and then. The questions you need to ask: would you help a person even if you don’t like that person? Can you be magnanimous unconditionally? Help someone because they need help- not to earn good karma.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER — 22 DECEMBER)

The Six of Cups shows a lot of people turning to you for help, advice and many other things because you seem kind and helpful. The Seven of Pentacles shows abundance and money kept right and stowed away for a rainy day. Questions you need to ask: Are you generous? Do you find it difficult to say no? Do you glorify generosity? Ensure your needs are being met before you try to make others happy. Give only for the joy of giving.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER — 20 JANUARY)

It is either you or someone who is of mentoring quality telling you how to do things. The King of Wands is an indication of this, and he /she is strong when it comes to work tensions and advice. The Hanged Man, on the other hand, shows a tricky situation warranting an out-ofthe-box solution. The questions you need to ask: do you value your own principles? What values matter to you? So don’t compromise on your values to fit in.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY - 18 FEBRUARY)

Right now, it is a battle that you are waging against your circumstances. It is frustrating, painful and you adopt an aggressive manner to deal with things. This is the Five of Swords and the Strength card comes to tell you to be calm and deal with things with grace. Questions you need to ask yourself: Do you believe prayers work? What does prayer mean to you? Please pray- your prayers can be about asking for answers, guidance, healing, venting, or simply giving gratitude.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY — 20 MARCH)

Just don’t have great expectations of those around you, and thinking it should all go in your favour is not going to work. This is the Seven of Cups telling you this. The Fool card asks you to be more carefree and live your life happily. You only have the present- so give yourself that present! Questions you need to ask: Is there anyone you hate? What can you do to release yourself of this hatred? You can only hate someone if you don’t love yourself enough.