Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

Being crystal clear about what you want and thinking more from the head can lead to more successful outcomes. When emotions get involved, subjectivity creeps in and makes things not the best results. The Three of Swords indicates this, while the Wheel of Fortune shows that things are getting better if there have been tough times till now. What goes down must come up- and your time is now for this to happen.
The young- sters born under this sign are having a productive time in new ventures and work-related victories. The Page of Wands suggests that some new project is likely to come up which could generate income. The Six of Wands shows travel, and it could also be to explore new trends and can become inspired action The Angel Message is The Moon corresponding to Archangel Haniel, which provides important insights.
The Eight of Wands shows so much work going on in your life. It also shows the many things you can do well, but taking it all in one go can be draining. It is advisable to pick one or two and pursue them. And that is also why you feel frustrated. The Ten of Swords shows that you believe if you do put them all to use it could be taken up by someone else.
There is likely to be trouble at the workplace, where hostility, and behaviours that are coun- ter-productive to a cohesive atmosphere and working condi- tions. The Five of Wands shows a lot of stress and fighting and you will also have to put your foot forward and ease the situation. The Star card shows you remain in control and the person all look up to. You manage it well and there is limelight and attention that is enviable.
This is probably the most enjoyable time when you will be the centre of attention, sought after and generally made to feel very special. The days ahead will show all this. The Six of Cups shows that there is a lot revolving around you, and you must appreciate all the efforts being made by those around you. The Ace of Cups shows emotional balance and happiness with your lot now. The Universe has designed a time for you.
The appearance of The Hierophant card indicates the presence of someone who is wise. The card indicates Divine Guidance, which helps you on your journey. You will be aware of this during times of difficulties and troubles. The Nine of Pentacles shows that when it comes to money power, you are on top, and there is a nurturing quality about you that draws people to you. The Angel Message is the Six of Air, where things are looking up.
You could be feeling lonesome in a known place where you must mostly deal with yourself. And you look at things that are not there. The Five of Cups is an indication of that. The Eight of Cups is related to the Five of Cups in the sense that you could want to move away from all things. The Angel Mes- sage is the King of Fire, where you need to focus by communi- cating with vision and be a leader.
There is an aggression about you when you put out an idea. This is something that could either hurt someone or not go down well. A better strategy would be to air out all things, so you know where you stand. The Five of Swords indicates this. There is also a preoccupation with money and how it is spent. The Four of Pentacles suggests there is enough, actually. The Angel Message is the Six of Fire, where there is victory in your endeavours.
You could be at odds with yourself when it comes to de- ciding on what to do creatively and when it concerns work and its allied activities. The Seven of Wands shows that doubts and insecurities over your own prowess are detrimental to your actual talent and capacity to produce great work. The Angel Message is the Knight of Water, which shows wedding proposals and the need to balance emotions. There are invitations to many social events too.
Money-wise, the days ahead are good, and there are good inflows. This is quite magical because you will get money from sources which you never expected. The Ace of Pentacles is a good draw as it augurs the support of The Universe. The Page of Pentacles shows new areas of making mon- ey and good prospects of financial freedom. The Angel Message is renewal corresponding to Archan- gel Jeremiel, which requires you to review all things in your life.
The Two of Pentacles indicates a lot of thinking before spending money. Sometimes it becomes a habit, and that grows until even essentials are not bought for fear of spending the resources. The Moon card shows a lot of mood swings and feeling low due to the movements of the Moon. The Angel Message is the Eight of Fire, where events start moving fast. The delays are over, and there could be many things happening all at once.
Money is flowing, and there is also plenty of spending. The Ten of Pentacles shows all talk is about money. This is also prosperity at some level, so the money consciousness builds abundance. The Ace of Swords suggests ideas about how to go about anything in life. This clarity is good, as it will cut all the flab off needless spending. The Angel Message is the Ace of Earth, which shows the inflow of abundance. A promising business venture could come about.