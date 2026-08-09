Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)

Being crystal clear about what you want and thinking more from the head can lead to more successful outcomes. When emotions get involved, subjectivity creeps in and makes things not the best results. The Three of Swords indicates this, while the Wheel of Fortune shows that things are getting better if there have been tough times till now. What goes down must come up- and your time is now for this to happen.

TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)

The young- sters born under this sign are having a productive time in new ventures and work-related victories. The Page of Wands suggests that some new project is likely to come up which could generate income. The Six of Wands shows travel, and it could also be to explore new trends and can become inspired action The Angel Message is The Moon corresponding to Archangel Haniel, which provides important insights.