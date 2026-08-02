Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)

The Five of Cups shows that you are spending more time by yourself in some sort of self-imposed solicitude. Lift your head up and look around at the good things and it will bring attention to your good life. The Emperor card is the presence of a strong individual who mentors, guides and helps you on the path. What you are thinking about will take about four to five months to show results.

TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)

Though a strong person, you are overwhelmed with all that is going on around you. The Queen of Cups indicates someone who is drowning in emotional disturbances and that needs correction. Usually when you are in stillness, the feelings also dissipate leaving you calm and collected. The Magician on the other hand, shows you to be someone who can achieve just about anything if you set your mind to it.