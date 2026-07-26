Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

The Page of Swords indicates new ideas brewing which have great potential, and it would be a good idea to pursue them with the zeal of an adventurer. This also shows that there is clarity and determination, which are factors important in getting things done. The Eight of Pentacles shows hard work and diligence to get monetary rewards. A Feng Shui tip is that to attract more romance into your life, make sure your bed is the king of your bedroom.
You have many ideas and there is so much creativity, and the best part is you are good at them all. Somewhat like a jack of all trades. But to excel and be known, one must be picked for active perusal. The Nine of Wands is an indicator of all this and here is where you need to show the ability for foresight. A Feng Shui tip is that comfort and safety are the two most important factors to consider when designing your living space.
The week is one of having patience and going with the flow. Many things will happen and all you need to do is accept and keep going. Strength card tells you that you need to control and keep your emotions well. Everyone has a beast inside that has to be tamed. Discussions, arguments and finally good sense will prevail over need. The Feng Shui tip is to keep the kitchen free of clutter, which will help you to prepare nourishing meals.
There are indications of secrecy, stealth and moving covertly. This means you are unable to trust most people, and this makes you someone who goes about in a shady manner when it is not needed. The Seven of Swords is also about ideas being taken away by others who are probably not very ethical about the source. The Feng Shui tip is that natural objects enrich the chi in our home. Bowls of shells, rocks and stones do enhance it all.
The Six of Wands suggests travel, work and new directions. You will be leading people, encouraging them to look at things differently. The journeys could be very educational and most satisfying. The Queen of Swords suggests someone who is in control of her ideas and the direction to be taken. The Feng Shui tip is that if you have a fireplace and it can be the most welcoming place in your home. Also, place some water element around it.
Tricky situations are there which you are unsure about how to go about dealing with them. You are in a rather unhappy state because you don’t know what to do. This is the Hanged Man who brings about such elements. The Queen of Pentacles represents a strong woman who holds things together. The Feng Shui tip is that to lift the chi in rooms with low ceilings, paint it white or pastels, and choose low furniture in light colours.
Getting into arguments and dealing with hostility are things that are common to you. The Seven of Wands shows that you tend to get aggressive when your points of view are refuted or opposed. Otherwise, nobody can win against your word. The Three of Wands shows a longing for travel and that you will for sure. The Feng Shui tip is to ensure your doors and windows are taken care of to attract more Chi’ into your home.
It is a bit of a hard time for you as you are not willing to see anyone else’s point of view- neither are you open to taking on projects that seem in alignment with how they ought to be. The distance between what is in your head and reality is vast, so you must look at everything that comes your way and take an informed decision. The Feng Shui tip is that the front entrance is the mouth of the Chi’ so roll out the mat and invite goodness into your home.
Frustration and sleeplessness are the key factors in your life now. The Nine of Wands shows overthinking, overstressing and generally not allowing yourself any peace and calm. Both of these are required at this point. However, the Four of Wands indicates a harmonious family life where all members are cooperating and in sync. The Feng Shui tip is to enhance knowledge and self-cultivation. Use study materials and strengthen your skills.
Most of you are in for good things that bring about celebrations. The Three of Cups shows reasons to get together and have a good time. Like-minded people will be around you to ensure that this good phase is not wasted. The King of Cups shows someone who is emotionally strong and takes care of the well-being and strength of the people. The Feng Shui tip is to keep your closets, drawers clutter-free to enhance the Chi’ in your house.
The good news is that the worst is over. If there has been a stressful and low situation, now things are picking up and heading towards a better time and also things are being solved. The Wheel of Fortune is literally turning in your favour. But the Queen of Cups comes up to show that you are still under a great emotional burden, and it is time to let go and ease up. The Feng Shui tip is that bathrooms are important places of cleansing. Keep the drains closed when not in use.
All is well in your world as the World card is indicating. Things are going well and there are many things to look forward to. The World card is also positive for day-to-day things when most matters go on smoothly instead of breaks. The Three of Pentacles shows good events participated in by many close friends. The Feng Shui tip is that sound makers direct the Chi, so use wind chimes, bells, bead curtains, gongs, etc to enhance this element in your home.