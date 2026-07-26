Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)

The Page of Swords indicates new ideas brewing which have great potential, and it would be a good idea to pursue them with the zeal of an adventurer. This also shows that there is clarity and determination, which are factors important in getting things done. The Eight of Pentacles shows hard work and diligence to get monetary rewards. A Feng Shui tip is that to attract more romance into your life, make sure your bed is the king of your bedroom.

TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)

You have many ideas and there is so much creativity, and the best part is you are good at them all. Somewhat like a jack of all trades. But to excel and be known, one must be picked for active perusal. The Nine of Wands is an indicator of all this and here is where you need to show the ability for foresight. A Feng Shui tip is that comfort and safety are the two most important factors to consider when designing your living space.